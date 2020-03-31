Illinois State basketball coaching staff looking to go 'big' with two more available scholarships

NORMAL — Even though they're stuck at home like much of the country, Illinois State's basketball coaches aren't laying on their couches relaxing and binge watching old games.
Redbird head coach Dan Muller and his staff are busy every day connecting with their players scattered across the country — and trying to find two more guys to round out the 2020-21 roster in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Muller confirmed Monday that sophomore forward Rey Idowu has entered the transfer portal and won't be with the Redbirds for his final two years of eligibility. On Saturday, Muller announced redshirt junior Matt Chastain and redshirt sophomore Taylor Bruninga have ended their playing careers with medical exemptions because of chronic injuries.
That leaves ISU with two scholarships available.
"We're looking at bigs and have been for a while, but in a different way now because of the (new NCAA) rules where you can't go anywhere, travel or have visits," said Muller.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Idowu and 6-8 Bruninga, when he could play, were part of ISU's front-court rotation last week, while the 6-6 Chastain also saw time at the 4 (power forward) spot when needed.
ISU returns Keith Fisher III, who will be a senior, and redshirt sophomore-to-be Abdou Ndiaye in the front court. Alex Kotov, a 6-10 sophomore from Daytona State College (Fla.) with three years of eligibility, committed to the Redbirds last month, while 6-10 Alston Andrews of Ocoee (Fla.) High School signed in the fall.
Muller said ISU is "looking at everything" from graduate or junior college transfers to transfers from other Division I programs with multiple years of eligibility who could get a waiver to play immediately to even high school players for the two scholarships.
He also estimated 90 to 95 percent of Division I programs have open scholarships right now and are doing the same thing as ISU.
"There's always guys available if you can find them or not," Muller said. "Not being able to go out to see kids in the month of April has taken away a lot of uncovering of prospects you just happen to stumble upon or talk to somebody (about).
"It's watching a lot of film of prospects (now). Players are available of every kind."
Muller said it became apparent during the season that Chastain (knees) and Bruninga (left foot) might have to retire.
"We've been recruiting as if they would have to do this, and so we're in a position to be prepared for that," he said.
Muller said the final decision was made by Chastain and Bruninga.
"As the season went on you could see the pain they were both in and physically how they were continuing to break down," Muller said. "As a parent and coach who cares about them you start thinking, 'Is this what's best for them?'
"It was a very emotional decision for both of them. Deciding not to play basketball anymore because your body can't take it, it's hard."
Muller said ISU's players are in daily communication with coaches and academic advisors about their classes, which are all online for the rest of the semester. Strength coach Ryan Swenson also checks in with the players about a training schedule he has set up for them.
Players would be going through individual workouts for a couple hours per week in the spring with coaches if they were on campus. Muller said no one has access to a gym anywhere they're at, but he's not worried about that provided the players can return to campus for summer workouts.
"You can take some time off skills (work). It's more about getting a run, trying to stay in some sort of shape," he said. "All of those guys are pretty well conditioned so it's not a huge deal. The weight workout is more important right now.
"This is a big time to put some weight on. It won't happen, but as long as they can maintain weight and if we can get back together in the summer, we'll be all right."
ISU players who saw game action this season and are expected to return are Fisher, redshirt junior Lijah Donnelly, redshirt sophomore Dedric Boyd, Ndiaye and freshmen DJ Horne and Antonio Reeves. Two freshmen who redshirted — forward Harouna Sissoko and walk-on guard Malcolm Miller — also return.
Muller said the staff is working on finalizing the nonconference schedule, but isn't sure when that will be completed. ISU will have two home games for the Cancun Challenge and two in Cancun against Purdue, Clemson and Mississippi State.
The Redbirds have return home games slated against Northern Kentucky and Texas-San Antonio. Muller said ISU will start a home-and-home series against Alabama-Birmingham at Redbird Arena.
