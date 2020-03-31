Illinois State basketball coaching staff looking to go 'big' with two more available scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We've been recruiting as if they would have to do this, and so we're in a position to be prepared for that," he said.

Muller said the final decision was made by Chastain and Bruninga.

"As the season went on you could see the pain they were both in and physically how they were continuing to break down," Muller said. "As a parent and coach who cares about them you start thinking, 'Is this what's best for them?'

"It was a very emotional decision for both of them. Deciding not to play basketball anymore because your body can't take it, it's hard."

Muller said ISU's players are in daily communication with coaches and academic advisors about their classes, which are all online for the rest of the semester. Strength coach Ryan Swenson also checks in with the players about a training schedule he has set up for them.

Players would be going through individual workouts for a couple hours per week in the spring with coaches if they were on campus. Muller said no one has access to a gym anywhere they're at, but he's not worried about that provided the players can return to campus for summer workouts.