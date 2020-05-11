Illinois State basketball, football public address announcer Steve Adams, 73, dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Longtime Illinois State basketball public address announcer Steve Adams has passed away at the age of 73 following a courageous three-plus year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Adams' voice and trademark style were synonymous with Redbird basketball games, as he has volunteered as the public address announcer for Redbird men's basketball for 40 seasons, encompassing over 600 home games.

He also served as the PA announcer for ISU football games until the renovation of Hancock Stadium, tallying over 200 games during that time. Although he briefly retired from his public address announcer role in 2013, Adams returned to work select men's basketball games over the past several seasons.

“Redbird Athletics is saddened to learn of Steve’s passing. To generations of fans who attended games at Horton Field House, Hancock Stadium and Redbird Arena, his voice was one of the first things they heard when entering the facility and the last voice heard before they left,” Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons said. “The word iconic is not quite enough to describe Steve. To many, he was larger than life and was a proud Redbird.