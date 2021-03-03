Illinois State captures MVC men's cross country title for first time since 2002

Senior Kevin Koski sped to the individual title as Illinois State dominated Wednesday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Cross Country Championships title for the first time since 2002 at Evansville, Ind.

Koski covered the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 21.10 seconds to beat runner-up Adam Fogg of Drake by 3.1 seconds. Three Redbirds followed — Kimathi Johnson (20:09.7), Charlie Wetzel (20:09.8) and Jack Anstey (20:14.4) — and Jack Gillum was 11th (20:37.4) as ISU scored 24 points to easily outdistance Bradley with 70 points.

Koski was named MVC Athlete of the Year. Wetzel, a Normal West High School graduate, earned Freshman of the Year while ISU's Jeff Bovee took Coach of the Year honors.

The ISU women placed fourth with 96 points. Loyola won with 26 points, followed by Bradley (52) and Drake (94).

The Redbirds were led by Rachel Hickey, who finished 12th in the 5-kilometer race (18:15.3) and earned honorable mention All-MVC recognition. ISU's Maddi Exline was 17th (18:28.5).

The individual winner was Anneka Murrin of Loyola (16:55.3).