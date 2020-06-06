Illinois State coaches keep moving forward during NCAA dead period

An NCAA “dead period” means college coaches are not allowed in-person contact with prospective recruits either on or off campus.
The COVID-19 pandemic has given that dead period an extended life of its own.
The NCAA’s recent decision to lengthen the dead period that went into effect in mid March through July has left college coaches to make additional adjustments.
ISU football coach Brock Spack believes the path taken by his coaching staff has served the Redbirds well.
“We were the first to cancel our camps among the FCS schools in Illinois. I didn’t think the health professionals would allow us to do that,” Spack said. “That allowed us to figure out what we were going to do with our team and take another direction with our recruiting.”
While staying in touch with their players through Zoom meetings, the Redbird coaches have spent considerable time prioritizing recruits and making scholarship offers to high school players entering their senior season.
“We got way ahead of the curve,” said Spack. “We’re seeing guys we offered two months ago get (other) offers. It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but that’s good. I think we’re in a really good spot.”
ISU has two commitments for its next recruiting class thus far in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin linebacker Reese Edwards and Lake Zurich safety Jack Dwyer.
Spack believes the extension of the dead period may cause some players to accept scholarship offers without visiting campus.
“Some will and some won’t,” he said. “They want to see campus and we understand that. We’ve had a couple kids who have driven through and walked the campus with their parents.”
Spack and his assistants may contact potential recruits through phone calls and social media.
“We had a really good head start. A lot of these kids we saw in the weight room, the basketball floor or the wrestling mat in the winter,” said Spack. “You try to eyeball them the best you can. We ask them to take a picture in a seven foot door frame to check wingspan.”
Like Spack, ISU basketball coaches Dan Muller and Kristen Gillespie are hopeful they soon receive approval to bring their returning players to campus with incoming recruits to follow at a later date.
Summer workouts have been canceled to this point as a result of the ISU campus being closed because of the pandemic.
“I miss the guys. I miss being in the gym with them. We’re used to a little break after the school year, but this is extended,” Muller said. “Not being able to be on campus has a big impact in the weight room and the chemistry the team has together taking classes and working camps.”
Muller is eager to get a highly regarded recruiting class in town and working with his returnees.
“We’re pretty excited about it. That would be an understatement,” said the Redbird coach. “We addressed so many of our needs going into next year.”
Being unable to evaluate 2021 recruits may, according to Muller, “push back commitments next year for kids. It reduces the number of prospects you find nationally that may be under the radar. It may lead to tougher decisions for kids because the relationships may not be there if we had them on campus in April, May, June, July.”
Keith Fisher III is the lone Redbird senior for the coming season, so Muller doesn’t have a lot of immediate recruiting to address.
“We’re in pretty good position with regards to the 2021 class just because we don’t need many,” Muller said. “It gives us a lot of flexibility with that one available scholarship.”
Gillespie has already sewed up her 2021 class with commitments from guard Kenzie Bowers of Kent City, Mich., center Lexi Boles of Waukee, Iowa, and forward Chloe Van Zeeland of Kaukauna, Wis., along with a preferred walk-on in guard Lauren Cohen of Glenbard South.
“I’m just so incredibly thankful our staff did such a great job on our 2021 class. I’m thrilled to be ahead of the game. I feel really good about that class,” said Gillespie. “We’re not trying to scramble to evaluate kids we’re trying to sign for next year.”
Gillespie is hoping if some tournaments are played later this summer they will be livestreamed for coaches to evaluate players.
“It’s different than being in person, but it’s better than nothing,” the Redbird coach said. “There are some younger players we saw last summer or during the school year we really wanted to watch a little more.
"We have to make the best of it. I’m so happy it’s three years ago when we got the job. Coaches taking over a program right now, my heart goes out to them. I can’t even imagine trying to sign kids late.”
