Illinois State cornerback Devin Taylor enters NCAA transfer portal

NORMAL – Devin Taylor, Illinois State’s all-Missouri Valley Football Conference cornerback, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the Redbird roster.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at Illinois State University for my time spent in Normal,” Taylor said on Twitter Wednesday. “I want to give a special thank you to Coach Hall & Coach Deti for believing in me. With the season being canceled I will be entering the transfer portal to explore all my options.”

Attempts to reach Taylor for additional comment were unsuccessful.

Taylor was a second team all-MVFC performer in 2018 and a first teamer last season while recording 65 tackles, one sack and five interceptions. Taylor’s 19 pass break ups led the Valley.

“It makes sense for him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Taylor’s decision. “He can’t play (at ISU) in the fall. If he can play somewhere in the fall, he should do that.”

According to Spack, Taylor earned his undergraduate degree from ISU this summer.