You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State cornerback Devin Taylor enters NCAA transfer portal
0 comments

Illinois State cornerback Devin Taylor enters NCAA transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Devin Taylor, Illinois State’s all-Missouri Valley Football Conference cornerback, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the Redbird roster.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at Illinois State University for my time spent in Normal,” Taylor said on Twitter Wednesday. “I want to give a special thank you to Coach Hall & Coach Deti for believing in me. With the season being canceled I will be entering the transfer portal to explore all my options.”

Attempts to reach Taylor for additional comment were unsuccessful.

Taylor was a second team all-MVFC performer in 2018 and a first teamer last season while recording 65 tackles, one sack and five interceptions. Taylor’s 19 pass break ups led the Valley.

“It makes sense for him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Taylor’s decision. “He can’t play (at ISU) in the fall. If he can play somewhere in the fall, he should do that.”

According to Spack, Taylor earned his undergraduate degree from ISU this summer.

“I was assuming he would (leave). He’s graduating,” said Spack. “He just got done with his internship this summer. If he found something he wanted to do (at another school), he could do that.”

The Redbirds return their other starting cornerback in Charles Woods. Spack listed senior Jarrell Jackson and sophomore Iverson Brown among the candidates to take over for Taylor.

ISU lost another standout defender earlier this month when end Romeo McKnight entered the transfer portal.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019

Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.

+3 
Devin Taylor

Taylor

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News