Illinois State cornerback Devin Taylor enters NCAA transfer portal

NORMAL – Devin Taylor, Illinois State’s all-Missouri Valley Football Conference cornerback, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the Redbird roster.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved at Illinois State University for my time spent in Normal,” Taylor said on Twitter Wednesday. “I want to give a special thank you to Coach Hall & Coach Deti for believing in me. With the season being canceled I will be entering the transfer portal to explore all my options.”
Attempts to reach Taylor for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Taylor was a second team all-MVFC performer in 2018 and a first teamer last season while recording 65 tackles, one sack and five interceptions. Taylor’s 19 pass break ups led the Valley.
“It makes sense for him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Taylor’s decision. “He can’t play (at ISU) in the fall. If he can play somewhere in the fall, he should do that.”
According to Spack, Taylor earned his undergraduate degree from ISU this summer.
“I was assuming he would (leave). He’s graduating,” said Spack. “He just got done with his internship this summer. If he found something he wanted to do (at another school), he could do that.”
The Redbirds return their other starting cornerback in Charles Woods. Spack listed senior Jarrell Jackson and sophomore Iverson Brown among the candidates to take over for Taylor.
ISU lost another standout defender earlier this month when end Romeo McKnight entered the transfer portal.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!