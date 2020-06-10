Illinois State football, basketball players to start voluntary conditioning, workouts on Monday

NORMAL — After a three-month break with nothing happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois State's campus will have student-athletes back Monday working to get ready for the 2020-21 school year.
ISU announced Wednesday that football and men's and women's basketball players are returning to campus this week with volleyball players expected to return next week.
Football and basketball strength and conditioning and individual skill workouts will begin Monday and are strictly voluntary, per NCAA guidelines. Coaches cannot be present. Only returning student-athletes in those sports will participate during the voluntary phase which likely will last until July, according to ISU athletic director Larry Lyons.
"Strength coaches can be involved because of a health and safety issue," said Lyons. "The skill development part is kids working on their games on their own. A receiver and quarterback can pitch and catch and those kinds of things, but it's primarily student-athletes on their own developing themselves physically — footwork and shooting, throwing and catching, and those kinds of things.
"Coaches cannot have direct access (during workouts) since this is voluntary. But it's productivity in the summer in terms of strength and conditioning and individual skill development that they (student-athletes) are all looking forward to."
Not all returning football and basketball players will be on campus this week. Lyons said there is another phase coming in next week.
"We'll see how these two waves go to see if there is interest from other student-athletes (in other sports) and see how we can fit them in the schedule going into July," said Lyons.
The start of football practice will be determined by the NCAA, said Lyons. Lyons said he assumes voluntary basketball workouts will last until some time in July before coaches can get together with their entire teams for workouts.
"But this can all change," said Lyons.
Getting back student-athletes on campus is part of a return plan laid out by the ISU Athletics Department. The plan was designed with guidance from campus, local and national officials and best practices laid out by medical professionals.
All steps for student-athlete returns coincide with the State of Illinois five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which currently sits in Phase 3. Each step in the plan includes guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, enhanced sanitization of all facilities, modified use of space and other safety measures, and pre-participation health screenings.
All returning student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 before the start of any physical activity on campus. The student-athletes, coaches and staff will also receive continued online educational training before and during their return and will be monitored daily with a temperature check and health screening.
"If there are any kind of warning signals there, we'll take another step and get student health involved and take the next steps should we think there are some symptoms coming back," said Lyons. "Hopefully with some education and social distancing we don't have any problems, but we'll have to be able to handle something if there is a positive test down the road."
Coaches, along with those personnel in strength and conditioning and athletic training, also will get a COVID-19 test, according to Lyons. Football and basketball coaches can have contact with student-athletes outside of the voluntary workouts.
During the initial step, each student-athlete will have his/her own water bottle and work will be conducted in groups of 10 persons or less, with no mixing of groups. There will also be no locker room or shower access during that time and all student-athletes will be required to wear face coverings when not exercising.
All weight room equipment will be sanitized by the ISU Sports Performance staff between each session and following the last session of the day, and all facilities will be cleaned thoroughly each night in compliance with university protocols.
All plans are subject to change based on guidance from national, state and local health officials.
Lyons said the athletic department administrative staff began returning to their offices in phases starting last week. He anticipates everyone will be back by July 1.
