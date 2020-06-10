Illinois State football, basketball players to start voluntary conditioning, workouts on Monday

"If there are any kind of warning signals there, we'll take another step and get student health involved and take the next steps should we think there are some symptoms coming back," said Lyons. "Hopefully with some education and social distancing we don't have any problems, but we'll have to be able to handle something if there is a positive test down the road."

Coaches, along with those personnel in strength and conditioning and athletic training, also will get a COVID-19 test, according to Lyons. Football and basketball coaches can have contact with student-athletes outside of the voluntary workouts.

During the initial step, each student-athlete will have his/her own water bottle and work will be conducted in groups of 10 persons or less, with no mixing of groups. There will also be no locker room or shower access during that time and all student-athletes will be required to wear face coverings when not exercising.

All weight room equipment will be sanitized by the ISU Sports Performance staff between each session and following the last session of the day, and all facilities will be cleaned thoroughly each night in compliance with university protocols.

All plans are subject to change based on guidance from national, state and local health officials.