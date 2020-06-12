Illinois State football begins process of players returning to campus

NORMAL – Thirty Illinois State football players arrived back on campus this week. About that many more will join their teammates next week.
“It’s exciting,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Friday. “They want to get back to football so bad. Football guys want to get back to football.”
Still, with precautions in place caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Spack is quick to add, “we’re easing into it.”
Redbird players and the coaching staff underwent coronavirus testing Wednesday and will quarantine until results come back. Voluntary workouts begin Monday.
“Now we cross our fingers we get a lot of negatives,” said Spack. “It went very smoothly. I was very happy with it. I’ve been very impressed with our administration and our medical people here.”
ISU’s first wave of returning players was selected largely based on availability.
“The older guys have their apartments, they have their leases,” Spack said. “Some guys have good summer jobs through all this, and they didn’t want to leave it. Some didn’t have housing arrangements until August. Some guys had internships. We had to screen a lot of guys to find out who could actually do it.”
The second group of Redbirds will go through the same process next week, starting with COVID-19 testing.
“Everybody who comes into contact with our football players has to have the COVID test,” said the ISU coach.
The Redbirds will begin their workouts with a visit to Horton Field House for a daily screening to check for fever and other symptoms.
Athletes will be given a water bottle for that day they will turn back in to be sanitized at the conclusion of their workouts.
ISU has moved some weights out of the Owen Strength and Conditioning Center to a corner of the floor area in Redbird Arena to provide two separate workout stations to assist in social distancing. Any running will be done at Hancock Stadium.
“They will work out with the same guys every day. So we’re not mixing a lot of players right away,” Spack said. “Indoors they will wear masks when lifting.”
ISU coaches are not permitted to watch workouts during this voluntary stage, but virtual meetings may continue.
The NCAA football oversight committee has approved a plan that would allow organized team activities to begin in late July. For ISU, that would mean a start of July 23 with the normal fall training camp beginning Aug. 6 for the Sept. 4 season opener at the University of Illinois.
Spack plans to tread lightly for the weeks preceding training camp even though the Redbirds had their entire spring practice session wiped out by the pandemic.
That period will consist of team meetings, position meetings, walk-throughs and weight training.
“You can’t make up for three months in three weeks. The human body can only do so much,” Spack said. “We don’t want to grind these guys into the ground and burn them out. We will get our team ready to play.”
The Redbird coach is unsure when he will be allowed to bring his incoming freshmen to campus. He would like to see the newcomers report enough in advance of July 23 that they will have completed their COVID testing period by then.
Shanon Reid
Ben May
Brett Spaulding
Darius Walker
Darrell Talley III
Adam Saul
D'Marco Cross
Javon Charles
Justin Bromagen
LaVoise-Deontae McCoy
Rashad Lampkin
TreShawn Watson
Jackson Waring
Daniel Forystek
Hunter Zambrano
Robert Parker-Crawford
Peyton Cramer
Brad Gothelf
Seth Juhl
Jakob Thomas
Cody Zugenbuehler
