Illinois State football begins process of players returning to campus

“The older guys have their apartments, they have their leases,” Spack said. “Some guys have good summer jobs through all this, and they didn’t want to leave it. Some didn’t have housing arrangements until August. Some guys had internships. We had to screen a lot of guys to find out who could actually do it.”

The second group of Redbirds will go through the same process next week, starting with COVID-19 testing.

“Everybody who comes into contact with our football players has to have the COVID test,” said the ISU coach.

The Redbirds will begin their workouts with a visit to Horton Field House for a daily screening to check for fever and other symptoms.

Athletes will be given a water bottle for that day they will turn back in to be sanitized at the conclusion of their workouts.

ISU has moved some weights out of the Owen Strength and Conditioning Center to a corner of the floor area in Redbird Arena to provide two separate workout stations to assist in social distancing. Any running will be done at Hancock Stadium.

“They will work out with the same guys every day. So we’re not mixing a lot of players right away,” Spack said. “Indoors they will wear masks when lifting.”