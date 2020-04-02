Illinois State football coach Brock Spack turns to recruiting

NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack’s time has been spent this week with his wife Aimee, walking his golden retriever Reggie, raking leaves in the backyard of his Bloomington home and talking to potential recruits on the phone.
Since the NCAA extended its “dead period” to May 31, Spack is in for a lot more of that.
“To make it fair, you had to do that,” Spack said. “We totally expected we wouldn’t be going out this spring. In most places, schools will still be out. Some parts of the country are experiencing the pandemic at different times.”
A “dead period” when it pertains to recruiting means coaches are not allowed to visit recruits and recruits are not allowed to visit schools. College coaches may not call recruits but are permitted to text and ask them to return messages.
“We can text them, and they can call once a week,” Spack said. “We’ve been recruiting our butt off. I had 10 to 12 guys call me (Wednesday).”
Twitter has been flooded this week with prep players announcing they have received scholarship offers from college football programs.
“I’ve been warning players,” said Spack. “When this gets lifted, expect it to be a mad rush. Coaches will squeeze you (to commit) and move on fast.”
Like other programs, Spack and his staff are forced to evaluate prospects using video.
“We like to go see quarterbacks throw live,” he said. “We like to watch guys work out.”
Spack also is preparing for summer camps, which are valuable in evaluating players, to be canceled as well. If his team is allowed to meet for what might be the equivalent of a pro football mini camp in June or July, recruits would likely be allowed to visit.
The ISU coach believes it “doesn’t help at all” that players rehabilitating from injuries have to continue that process away from the team’s athletic trainers and strength coaches.
“Fortunately, most of them are at the end (of their rehab). They are doing very well,” Spack said. “It will definitely cut down on injuries you have in spring because there won’t be one.”
ISU coaches and players continue to meet online via Zoom.
The Redbird coaching staff also has the task of moving seven players out of their dormitory rooms. Those players left campus on spring break and were not allowed back into their rooms because the university had shut down.
Spack plans to be in Champaign on Sept. 4 for ISU’s season opener against Illinois.
“I think we will get to football,” he said. “My heart hopes. We’ll see.”
