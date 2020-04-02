Illinois State football coach Brock Spack turns to recruiting

“I’ve been warning players,” said Spack. “When this gets lifted, expect it to be a mad rush. Coaches will squeeze you (to commit) and move on fast.”

Like other programs, Spack and his staff are forced to evaluate prospects using video.

“We like to go see quarterbacks throw live,” he said. “We like to watch guys work out.”

Spack also is preparing for summer camps, which are valuable in evaluating players, to be canceled as well. If his team is allowed to meet for what might be the equivalent of a pro football mini camp in June or July, recruits would likely be allowed to visit.

The ISU coach believes it “doesn’t help at all” that players rehabilitating from injuries have to continue that process away from the team’s athletic trainers and strength coaches.

“Fortunately, most of them are at the end (of their rehab). They are doing very well,” Spack said. “It will definitely cut down on injuries you have in spring because there won’t be one.”