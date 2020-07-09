Illinois State football game at Illinois on Sept. 4 canceled by Big Ten

NORMAL — Illinois State's football game against the University of Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Sept. 4 won't be happening.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday its league members will be playing only conference games in the 2020 season. That means ISU won't be traveling east on Interstate 74 for a reported $450,000 payout from the Illini.
Unless ISU can find another game, its season opener will be Sept. 12 against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.
“I spoke with (Illinois Director of Athletics) Josh Whitman earlier today and he advised me of the decision made by the Big Ten Conference. I appreciate him taking the time to pick up the phone and speak to me personally," said ISU athletic director Larry Lyons.
"We agreed to let the dust settle and have a follow-up conversation in a few days. Obviously, we are disappointed by the decision as there are many people affiliated with both Universities that have had this game circled on their calendars for a long time. The fact of the matter is that the game will not be played, and we will adjust and move forward. That is how we have been operating since March and we will continue to do so as things continue to change due to this pandemic.”
Other Missouri Valley Football Conference schools affected by the announcement include Northern Iowa (at Iowa), South Dakota State (at Nebraska) and Southern Illinois (at Wisconsin).
The following message was posted on Illinois' web site:
"As we hope you are, those of us with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics are encouraged by today's announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding plans to resume sports competitions during the coming fall. Health and safety of our students, coaches and staff, and fans remain the first and foremost priority of both the Big Ten and our University, and as the conference made clear today, we will not hesitate to suspend, delay, or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns.
"The Big Ten released initial plans for fall sports, announcing that they will compete against only Big Ten Conference opponents. In addition, the Big Ten reiterated that for all member schools during this summer and upcoming academic year, participation in sports by our students is voluntary and scholarships and financial aid are protected for all student-athletes regardless of their participation.
"Following today's announcement that fall sports will compete against only Big Ten Conference opponents, we anticipate a flurry of questions from fans, ticket holders, donors and others regarding the implications of that announcement for football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country at the University of Illinois. Many of these questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more. As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it broadly using all communication methods.
"We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times."
