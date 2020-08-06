Illinois State football opens fall camp amid lingering uncertainty

"Energy is probably higher than it’s ever been. We sat home for four months. To be out there competing, we’re amped up more than ever before.”

The Redbirds are taking several precautions to keep the virus out of their training camp.

Shower curtain partitions have been installed between lockers in the Kaufman Football Building. Players are not allowed into the locker room all at once, but rather enter in groups.

No media or spectators are allowed at practice. ISU’s athletics communications department is arranging media access to players and coaches.

Coaches wear masks or face shields on the field and use electronic whistles that operate with a button.

“It wraps around your wrist. It’s pretty cool,” said Spack. “I’ve been coaching 37 years. This is quite an adjustment. It would have been difficult (to blow a whistle). You would have had to take your mask down.”

The ISU coach said his players need to remain vigilant to prevent a COVID outbreak.