Illinois State football players picking up where they left off

NORMAL — Illinois State ranked among the top defenses in FCS last season, surrendering just 16.0 points per game.
Despite having spring drills canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Redbird defensive end Romeo McKnight sees no reason that success won’t continue in the upcoming season.
“Without a doubt, we know what kind of defense we have. We’re all excited,” McKnight said. “We know what we have is special.”
Can’t wait to update my résumé pic.twitter.com/02V8SFM7Cc— Romeo McKnight (@RomeoMcKnight23) May 20, 2020
Approximately 60 Redbirds are back on campus going through conditioning drills in small groups with members of ISU’s strength and conditioning staff. ISU coaches are not allowed to directly work with players until July 23. Coaches and players are still allowed to meet virtually.
“They are running our tails off and everybody is responding,” said quarterback Brady Davis. “Almost two weeks through, it’s the hardest summer I’ve had.”
“I’m so happy being back with the guys competing. You can only compete against yourself for so long,” McKnight said. “We’re doing a lot of running, getting our lungs back.”
Redbird players start each day with a COVID-19 screening. They are then given a colored bracelet to indicate they have been cleared for that day’s activity.
McKnight and Davis are both confident ISU will overcome the lack of spring practice because of the number of returning players on both sides of the ball.
“We have a lot of older guys and a lot of leadership,” Davis said. “We’re heading it up ourselves because we know our coaches want us getting in all the work that needs done.”
“Everybody looked great. I’m real excited the way everybody came in at,” said McKnight. “We’re getting to it. A lot of players have had a lot of game reps, so hopefully that helps.”
McKnight has been part of several preseason FCS All-American teams after 12 sacks and 16½ tackles for loss last season. The senior doesn’t feel any extra pressure heaped on by the summer accolades.
“No, not at all,” he said. “I’m just going to make as many plays as I can. I think about all the opportunities I missed, and that’s pushing me to get better.”
McKnight said he and defensive line coach Brian Hendricks identified five or six sacks McKnight could have made but didn't last season.
“I’m going to have opportunities. I have to capitalize on opportunities,” said the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder. “There are a lot of areas to get better, for sure.”
Davis is back to 100 percent after offseason knee surgery. He was injured late in the regular season and did not play in ISU’s march to the FCS playoff quarterfinals.
No doubt that @BradyDavis10 is looking to go out 💪 in his final season #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/vSxQPgdHjK— Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) June 23, 2020
“There were a lot of live reps missed. Not only didn’t we have spring practices, we didn’t have set (on campus) workouts,” Davis said. “That’s throwing everything for a loop. We’ve got to get that chemistry back.
“On the brighter side, people were able to get healthy and rest their bodies. A lot of guys played 15 games last season. It’s not the worst thing for a veteran team like us.”
Davis also had several key receivers miss 2019 action with injuries.
“Guys who had injuries are back,” said Davis. “They look sharp and ready.”
Preseason rankings: ISU is listed No. 5 in the preseason FCS ranking of Street & Smith’s magazine and No. 9 according to Athlon Sports.
“I think we’re top five in the country. I think everybody feels that. No doubt, we’re in that conversation,” Davis said. “It’s championship or bust for us after getting so close last year with so much adversity.”
Boyle added to staff: Holden Boyle has been named ISU’s new Director of Football Operations.
“Holden brings a wealth of experience to this role and came highly recommended to us,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “With everything going on and the uncertainty surrounding college athletics right now, it’s a comfort knowing we have someone in the role that knows the right decisions to make and is able to adapt quickly to changes.
“His experience at Arizona State as an undergrad and at Western Illinois the past three years has prepared him well for success in our program, and we are excited to work with Holden planning for the 2020 season.”
Boyle comes to ISU after spending three seasons at Western Illinois in the same role. In his role at ISU, Boyle will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the program, handling team logistics, schedules, travel, practice preparation, overseeing the football budget as well as supervising the Redbirds’ recruiting efforts and support staff.
“I cannot begin to express how excited I am to be a part of Coach Spack’s staff and the Illinois State football program,” Boyle said. “I’m extremely fortunate to be able to work with such an experienced coaching staff, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes and support staff.”
What is Randy Reinhardt's top five games he's covered? Here's the list.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!