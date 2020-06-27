Illinois State football players picking up where they left off

“I think we’re top five in the country. I think everybody feels that. No doubt, we’re in that conversation,” Davis said. “It’s championship or bust for us after getting so close last year with so much adversity.”

Boyle added to staff: Holden Boyle has been named ISU’s new Director of Football Operations.

“Holden brings a wealth of experience to this role and came highly recommended to us,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “With everything going on and the uncertainty surrounding college athletics right now, it’s a comfort knowing we have someone in the role that knows the right decisions to make and is able to adapt quickly to changes.

“His experience at Arizona State as an undergrad and at Western Illinois the past three years has prepared him well for success in our program, and we are excited to work with Holden planning for the 2020 season.”

Boyle comes to ISU after spending three seasons at Western Illinois in the same role. In his role at ISU, Boyle will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the program, handling team logistics, schedules, travel, practice preparation, overseeing the football budget as well as supervising the Redbirds’ recruiting efforts and support staff.