Illinois State football team eager to return to field ... whenever spring practice begins

NORMAL — The Illinois State football coaching staff calls it “County Fair,” a deceivingly pleasant name for its arduous winter conditioning program.
While none of the Redbirds were sipping lemonade or munching on corn dogs, ISU coach Brock Spack saw encouraging signs coming off an FCS quarterfinal playoff appearance last season.
“It was as good as I’ve ever seen it here. I was so impressed with how they handled it,” Spack said. “Nobody fell out. They went through that like a machine. It was very workmanlike and very focused. The guys are very eager to get back.”
The Redbirds had planned to get back to the field Sunday at Hancock Stadium to open their spring practice session. But because of coronavirus concerns, the initial workout has been pushed back to at least March 23.
Also, next week's Pro Day, where NFL scouts evaluate draft eligible Redbirds, has been postponed indefinitely.
When ISU does return to the field, the Redbirds have reason to be enthusiastic.
“There is a lot of optimism. They are very confident,” said Spack. “This group has got a taste of what it’s like to be a playoff team, and they had success in the playoffs. They saw how close they were.”
The Redbirds finished 10-5 with a No. 7 national ranking. The season ended in a 9-3 playoff loss at North Dakota State, which went on to win the national championship.
While ISU returns enough talented experience to expect more success, two areas that require attention are quarterback and tailback.
Brady Davis returns for his final college season after a disappointing 2019 campaign ended with a knee injury. Youngsters Bryce Jefferson, who has recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent shortly after the season, and Jack Baltz stepped in with mixed results.
While Davis will do some throwing on the side this spring, Jefferson, Baltz and Britton Morris will be running the Redbird offense.
All-American tailback James Robinson rushed for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final season at ISU.
“Everybody asks me about the backs, but I’m very comfortable,” Spack said. “James is very explosive. You can’t replace that. But we have some guys who are really sudden and fast.”
At the front of that line is Jeff Proctor, who rushed for 476 yards before his season was ended by a knee injury. But freshmen Pha’leak Brown, Cole Mueller and Nigel White along with sophomore Kevin Brown also are very much in the picture.
“Proctor is doing well, but he will be limited early. We know what he can do,” said Spack. “Even if Proctor doesn’t take a snap this spring and he will, I still feel we would be in great shape. I’m that confident with our backs.”
ISU’s receiving corps is not at full speed but is progressing in that direction. Top threat Andrew Edgar is fine after various injuries limited him to 19 catches last season, and Kacper Rutkiewicz (23 receptions) is back.
But receivers Taylor Grimes, Austin Nagel and Eric Rogers all have health issues that will prevent them from full spring participation.
Another rehabilitation to watch is that of offensive guard Gabe Megginson, who is returning from back surgery.
“This is new territory. We haven’t seen this before. Usually you just rule these guys out,” Spack said. “But his surgeon in New York says he can play. He will be limited in the weight room. But if your back responds well, you can play.”
Defensively, the Redbirds welcome linebacker Shanon Reid, a transfer from Tennessee. Reid, Kenton Wilhoit, Matthew Wedig and Cade Campos will be battling holdovers Dylan Drake, Brandon Simon and Zeke Vandenburgh for playing time.
In the secondary, Clayton Isbell takes over at safety for graduated all-conference performer Luther Kirk. Charles Woods, a returning starter at cornerback, will be watching from the sideline while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Veteran mainstays such as offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, defensive end Romeo McKnight, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff will be held out of most contact drills. Spack wants to keep the proven commodities healthy for the fall.
“We played 15 games last year. We hope to play that many again this year,” Spack said. “You have to make sure the older guys still have tread on their tires. Some of them don’t need the wear and tear.”
