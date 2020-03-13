Illinois State football team eager to return to field ... whenever spring practice begins

At the front of that line is Jeff Proctor, who rushed for 476 yards before his season was ended by a knee injury. But freshmen Pha’leak Brown, Cole Mueller and Nigel White along with sophomore Kevin Brown also are very much in the picture.

“Proctor is doing well, but he will be limited early. We know what he can do,” said Spack. “Even if Proctor doesn’t take a snap this spring and he will, I still feel we would be in great shape. I’m that confident with our backs.”

ISU’s receiving corps is not at full speed but is progressing in that direction. Top threat Andrew Edgar is fine after various injuries limited him to 19 catches last season, and Kacper Rutkiewicz (23 receptions) is back.

But receivers Taylor Grimes, Austin Nagel and Eric Rogers all have health issues that will prevent them from full spring participation.

Another rehabilitation to watch is that of offensive guard Gabe Megginson, who is returning from back surgery.

“This is new territory. We haven’t seen this before. Usually you just rule these guys out,” Spack said. “But his surgeon in New York says he can play. He will be limited in the weight room. But if your back responds well, you can play.”