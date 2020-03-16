Illinois State football tries to make best of situation after canceling spring practices

"While we are disappointed in not being able to have this time to work with our players and aid in their development, we realize there are bigger things than football at stake here.”

ISU’s first practice was originally scheduled for March 15. That was pushed back to March 23 before being canceled entirely.

“This is unprecedented,” said Spack. “We’ll try to prevent the spread of it so we can play next fall. We hope we can get things started in the summer.”

Among Spack’s immediate concerns are members of his team who are at risk academically and “making sure they get what they need. It’s hard to do from a distance.”

The Redbirds will have normal meeting times online through various means of communication. ISU is sending individual workout regiments to its players.

Spack is targeting June 1 to reassemble his team. But even if that occurs, adjustments will be necessary.

“You can’t just put a whole spring practice in the summer and lift weights and go to school,” said the ISU coach. “You have to be very careful. You don’t want to have overuse injuries. Players would pay the price for putting too much strain on their bodies.”