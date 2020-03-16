Illinois State football tries to make best of situation after canceling spring practices

NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack had planned to initiate an extended on-field analysis of young quarterbacks Bryce Jefferson and Jack Baltz to better determine if they will be ready to challenge returning starter Brady Davis in the fall. That will not happen.
Spack had hoped to give numerous practice repetitions to redshirt freshman tailbacks Pha’Leak Brown, Nigel White and Cole Mueller to see if just maybe the next James Robinson would begin to emerge. That will have to wait.
The Redbirds were anxious to witness Tennessee transfer linebacker Shanon Reid in action to judge how he might fit into the ISU defense. Nope.
Spack announced Monday that ISU’s entire spring session of practices has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s my decision. I think it’s the right one,” Spack said Monday. “The health, safety and well-being of our players, staff, families and local community is our top priority. Having our players in close contact at practice is not safe at this time for any involved.
"While we are disappointed in not being able to have this time to work with our players and aid in their development, we realize there are bigger things than football at stake here.”
ISU’s first practice was originally scheduled for March 15. That was pushed back to March 23 before being canceled entirely.
“This is unprecedented,” said Spack. “We’ll try to prevent the spread of it so we can play next fall. We hope we can get things started in the summer.”
Among Spack’s immediate concerns are members of his team who are at risk academically and “making sure they get what they need. It’s hard to do from a distance.”
The Redbirds will have normal meeting times online through various means of communication. ISU is sending individual workout regiments to its players.
Spack is targeting June 1 to reassemble his team. But even if that occurs, adjustments will be necessary.
“You can’t just put a whole spring practice in the summer and lift weights and go to school,” said the ISU coach. “You have to be very careful. You don’t want to have overuse injuries. Players would pay the price for putting too much strain on their bodies.”
Spack is dismayed the Missouri Valley Football Conference has not placed a blanket ban on spring practices. Missouri State is planning to proceed with drills, according to Spack, and restrictions on activity have been far less stringent in North Dakota where North Dakota State and North Dakota are Valley members.
“We’ll communicate with our players as much as we can,” said Spack. “We don’t have anybody to coach. It’s hard. Maybe I can fish more now.”
