Illinois State gets commitment from 6-10 junior college center Dusan Mahorcic

NORMAL — Dusan Mahorcic, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center from Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College, announced Wednesday night he has signed a national letter of intent to play for Illinois State.

He will have two years of eligibility with ISU beginning with the 2020-21 season. Redbird head coach Dan Muller can't comment on Mahorcic until ISU receives his signed letter.

Mahorcic, a native of Montenegro, Serbia, averaged 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season for Moberly, which finished 27-6 and qualified for the junior college national tournament which wasn't played of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As a freshman, Mahorcic played for Division II Lewis in Romeoville before transferring to Moberly. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds for Lewis, playing in only 18 games because of a foot injury.

Mahorcic graduated from Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, where he averaged 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while being named an East Suburban Catholic Conference All-Conference selection.

ISU signed 6-10 forward Alex Kotov of Daytona State (Fla.) College on Wednesday. The Redbirds still have one available scholarship.

