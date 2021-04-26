Illinois State golfers in third place after 36 holes in MVC Championship

Pre-tournament favorite Illinois State is 21 strokes behind leader Loyola and in third place after Monday's first two rounds of the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Golf Championship at Flossmoor Country Club.

The Redbirds fired rounds of 307 and 306 for a 613 total. Loyola shot 592, followed by Southern Illinois (611) and ISU heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes.

Leading the way for ISU is Andrew O'Brien. The senior fired 76-77 for a 153 total and is tied for 11th. The Redbird trio of Dan Anfield, Felix van Dijk and Joe Hodgson are tied for 14th (155) while David Perkins is tied for 21st (156).

Loyola's Devin Johnson is the individual leader at 3-under-par 141 after shooting 70-71. Caleb VanArragon of Valparaiso is in second at 149.

Day, Leonard honored: ISU senior Morgan Day and junior Mack Leonard were named MVC Softball Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Day threw a pair of one-hitters against Bradley and Evansville in going 2-0 in the circle. She also surpassed 200 strikeouts for the season, becoming the fourth player in ISU history to do so.

Leonard, a Normal Community High School graduate, provided power at the plate as the Redbirds went 4-0. Leonard led the team offensively by going 5-for-9 (.556) while scoring five runs, drawing four walks and taking 14 total bases. Leonard belted three home runs while turning in a team-leading seven RBIs.

