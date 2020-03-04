Illinois State hopes to find the 'zone' in MVC Tournament play-in game against Drake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Redbirds also could have Dedric Boyd. The sophomore guard has missed the last four games with a bone bruise on his knee, but has returned to practice and may be a game-time decision.

ISU's Zach Copeland torched Drake with a career-high 32 points and eight 3-pointers during the game in Des Moines. The Bulldogs limited Copeland to five points at Redbird Arena.

"They did face-guard me. It's understandable. I had a good game against them and they adjusted. Credit to them," said Copeland. "It will probably be the same thing. They'll try to face-guard me and try to get me out of my rhythm. I just have to find a way to make plays for myself and my teammates."

Copeland, the only ISU player with a double-digit scoring average (14.6 per game) struggled offensively in ISU's last three games, going 8 of 35 from the field and 5 of 23 outside the arc. Muller even put his senior guard on the bench to close out wins against Drake and Evansville.

"We're a better team when he's playing the right way on the court," said Muller. "He's got to be a little more patient. We have to have some actions that get him open a little bit better. Most of it falls on his decision making."