Illinois State hopes to find the 'zone' in MVC Tournament play-in game against Drake

ST. LOUIS — When Illinois State and Drake squared off 11 days ago, the Redbirds used a zone defense extensively. Drake struggled to get comfortable as ISU took a 57-53 victory at Redbird Arena.
"We haven't seen a ton of zone," said Drake coach Darian DeVries earlier this week. "Even though you work on it, until you have to do it over and over again it takes a long time to find a rhythm."
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (18-13) should be much better prepared if and/or when No. 9 ISU (10-20) goes zone during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. at Enterprise Center.
The ISU-Drake winner advances to Friday's noon quarterfinal game against No. 1-seed Northern Iowa (25-5).
For the Redbirds to be still playing Friday against the Valley's regular-season champion, ISU coach Dan Muller believes his team's man-to-man defense must improve, especially against Drake 7-foot sophomore center Liam Robbins.
Robbins recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds in Drake's 84-74 win against the Redbirds on Jan. 16 in Des Moines, Iowa. In the rematch at Redbird Arena, the MVC's Most Improved Player team captain had 14 points and nine boards.
"I don't know if anyone matches up well with Robbins. He's always a problem," said Muller. "In both games in man we did not guard them very well. My guess is we'll have to guard them better in man to win on Thursday."
ISU is hopeful to have Keith Fisher III in the lineup. The 6-8 junior forward had to sit out last Saturday's regular season-ending 71-60 victory at Evansville with an illness. Fisher was coming off his two best games of the seasons — 21 points against Drake and 23 points in an overtime loss to Bradley.
Muller said Fisher, who is ISU's best interior defender, returned to practice on a limited basis this week before the Redbirds left campus for the tournament Wednesday afternoon.
"I don't think our zone will be as good the second time around (against Drake)," said Muller, who figures to have Fisher, Abdou Ndiaye, Rey Idowu and Taylor Bruninga take turns guarding Robbins in man defense.
ISU has played some of its best basketball in the last three weeks. Although the Redbirds are just 3-4, two of the losses were on the road to UNI and Loyola while ISU squandered a 17-point halftime lead in a stinging home defeat to Valparaiso.
You have free articles remaining.
The Redbirds also could have Dedric Boyd. The sophomore guard has missed the last four games with a bone bruise on his knee, but has returned to practice and may be a game-time decision.
ISU's Zach Copeland torched Drake with a career-high 32 points and eight 3-pointers during the game in Des Moines. The Bulldogs limited Copeland to five points at Redbird Arena.
"They did face-guard me. It's understandable. I had a good game against them and they adjusted. Credit to them," said Copeland. "It will probably be the same thing. They'll try to face-guard me and try to get me out of my rhythm. I just have to find a way to make plays for myself and my teammates."
Illinois State coach Dan Muller talks about this week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis. The Redbirds face Drake to kick off the tourney at 6 p.m. Thursday. pic.twitter.com/xUjzrtjRIh— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) March 3, 2020
Copeland, the only ISU player with a double-digit scoring average (14.6 per game) struggled offensively in ISU's last three games, going 8 of 35 from the field and 5 of 23 outside the arc. Muller even put his senior guard on the bench to close out wins against Drake and Evansville.
"We're a better team when he's playing the right way on the court," said Muller. "He's got to be a little more patient. We have to have some actions that get him open a little bit better. Most of it falls on his decision making."
Drake, which is coming in on a three-game losing streak, suffered its worst loss of the season last Saturday when UNI clinched the MVC regular-season title with a 70-43 rout in Des Moines.
The Bulldogs went 3 of 21 on 3-pointers against UNI.
"Our ability to play zone helps us," said Muller. "The zone has been pretty good recently and they haven't shot it great, at least recently."
Reeves on All-Bench Team: ISU freshman guard Antonio Reeves was named to the MVC All-Bench Team on Wednesday. The squad is picked by the league's beat writers.
Reeves, who came off the bench in 27 of the Redbirds' 30 games, averages 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game with 21 assists and 18 steals. He has made 30 3-pointers. Reeves scored a season-high 17 points at Missouri State on Feb. 5.
Loyola freshman Marquise Kennedy, who captured the MVC Sixth Man of the Year Award on Tuesday, headlines the All-Bench Team. Reeves and Kennedy were joined by Bradley freshman Ville Tahvanainen, Drake sophomore Garrett Sturtz and Valparaiso senior John Kiser.
022320-blm-spt-7isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-23isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-11isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-12isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-13isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-6isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-1isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-3isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-24isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-14isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-15isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-25isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-2isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-16isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-27isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-17isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-18isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-26isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-19isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-5isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-20isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-28isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-21isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-22isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-4isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-8isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-9isuhoops
022320-blm-spt-10isuhoops
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson