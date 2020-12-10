Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan athletic trainers adjusting to new demands in COVID-19 sports world

"This fall we thought it was going to be a little crazy, and it was at times," said Kauth as most of IWU's teams did fall workouts without competition. "The worst part was two of our staff had COVID at certain times. We had to cover for each other."

ISU brought back football and basketball players this summer to begin workouts. When other Redbirds teams returned in the fall, Munn said the athletic training staff had to learn a lot of new guidelines.

Having too many people at the same time in the athletic training room has to be closely monitored, said Munn.

"At Horton (Field House), we have a bunch of sports going on over there, you have to spread out (in the athletic training room)," he said. "You can't have two people on a table side by side. You have to make sure they're distanced.

"If you're doing rehab with someone normally you're right up next to them, guiding them and trying to do things you need to do. You have to literally take a step back and (think) I can't be too close to this person for fear maybe if I have it (COVID-19) I don't want to give it to this person or vice versa."

That's why Munn was way behind the Redbird bench and also can be found in a different position when there is a timeout.