Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan athletic trainers adjusting to new demands in COVID-19 sports world

NORMAL — Usually during Illinois State men's basketball games, Redbird head athletic trainer John Munn can be found on the last seat at the end of the bench.
When ISU played last Saturday at Murray State, Munn stood up the whole game far away from the Redbird socially distanced bench.
"I'll be the first to admit I'm literally over the top," said Munn. "I'm probably a lot more cautious than anyone else. I don't want to be the one if I got COVID, knock on wood I haven't gotten it yet, but I've had to quarantine for 14 days. It's not a lot of fun. I don't want to give it to our players or coaches and affect our success."
There was never a playbook while studying to be an athletic trainer for guys such as Munn and his Illinois Wesleyan counterpart, Bill Kauth, to deal with a global pandemic.
Ever since mid-March when COVID-19 shut down college sports, athletic trainers have been forced to pivot and learn things they never imagined.
"This fall we thought it was going to be a little crazy, and it was at times," said Kauth as most of IWU's teams did fall workouts without competition. "The worst part was two of our staff had COVID at certain times. We had to cover for each other."
ISU brought back football and basketball players this summer to begin workouts. When other Redbirds teams returned in the fall, Munn said the athletic training staff had to learn a lot of new guidelines.
Having too many people at the same time in the athletic training room has to be closely monitored, said Munn.
"At Horton (Field House), we have a bunch of sports going on over there, you have to spread out (in the athletic training room)," he said. "You can't have two people on a table side by side. You have to make sure they're distanced.
"If you're doing rehab with someone normally you're right up next to them, guiding them and trying to do things you need to do. You have to literally take a step back and (think) I can't be too close to this person for fear maybe if I have it (COVID-19) I don't want to give it to this person or vice versa."
That's why Munn was way behind the Redbird bench and also can be found in a different position when there is a timeout.
"During huddles I'm usually right behind them (the players) trying to look in," he said, seeing if anyone needs attention. "At Murray State I was a good 10 feet behind the huddle doing what I normally do."
At both ISU and IWU, the athletic training staffs have been part of the campus effort on testing since students returned after leaving in the spring.
Kauth said the IWU athletic training staff "was in charge of COVID testing for pretty much the whole university" when students came back in August. Kauth said his main job was cardiac screening for those who contracted COVID-19 and doing referrals.
Football, which is Kauth's main sport, returned for a six-week practice schedule in September. They began in groups of 10, expanded it to 25 and eventually got to full-team practices with contact.
"We all (the IWU athletic training staff) did our due diligence and did the best we could. Did we do it perfect? No. But I feel we got through it," said Kauth. "Women's soccer had to call it quits for two weeks ... certain teams paused and restarted. We did a good job of getting all the sports in a little bit. There were times our surveillance testing had an uptick and we slowed things down, then started back up again."
IWU's semester ended before Thanksgiving and currently there are no Titan teams competing, although it is hoped men's and women's basketball will begin sometime in January. The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin still hasn't made any announcement on a starting date.
After several start and stops because of positive COVID-19 tests since July when individual workouts began, the ISU men's basketball team's season started Nov. 25 at Ohio State. The Redbird women had to quarantine most of their team for two weeks in November before finally beginning last Sunday.
Munn said those in the basketball program started testing three times a week once competition started. ISU also began administering this week a rapid antigen test for basketball players in conjunction with the Missouri Valley Conference.
From the start in June when football and basketball players began returning to campus for workouts and initial testing began, Munn said he kept repeating the same phrase — "Boy, I never thought about that."
"The things I never contemplated, all of a sudden it's just crazy," he said.
Munn gets the same feeling from other men's basketball trainers in the MVC during texts and Zoom calls with the league.
"We just look at each other, shake our heads and laugh, 'What in the devil are we trying to do here?' It seems we turn around and it's something else," he said. "We've got a pretty good plan going forward. We've got some work to do. The word I use is insane. It's absolutely insane at times."
Actually, insanity for college athletic trainers at any level might not even be here just yet.
Fall sports at many schools, including football and volleyball, were pushed back to the spring. That happened at ISU and IWU. Now they will be held at the same time as traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field.
Including Munn, ISU has nine full-time athletic trainers along with five graduate assistants for 17 sports. IWU has Kauth, assistant Candy Anderson and five graduate assistants for 22 sports.
"I'm stocking up a of lot Maalox because I think I'm headed for an ulcer," said Munn of the spring demands on his staff. "We have enough (athletic trainers). But if someone on the athletic training staff is in quarantine that creates a problem. You'll have to pull from another sport to cover that one. Especially in February and March, it's going to be problematic because everyone will be going."
Kauth, who himself had COVID-19 at the end of November, said there is an idea when basketball and football will start at IWU, but other sports aren't quite as sure when they will get going.
"Once we get a composite schedule we'll have a better idea. We'll be doubling up," he said. "We'll all be doing a little bit, two or three sports at a time or an area. Someone might be in Shirk Center covering all the indoor stuff. It just depends. Hopefully we'll be traveling less (only to CCIW schools), which is good. We'll do the best we can."
