Illinois State in good shape during different recruiting season with one senior on basketball roster

"I know I may not have to go out recruiting at all when we're allowed to because of our roster," said Muller. "The benefit of that is I get to be on campus with our players. It's not that I get to stay home. We haven't seen these guys for three or four months.

"I'm going to stay with my team and not go recruiting because of the situation we're in. I think it's a really big benefit, and I'm excited about that part of it. I do think the recruiting piece is going to be interesting."

Many have theorized it could be more difficult than ever for mid- and low-majors to recruit this year.

Muller thinks that is possible because the power conference schools already know before they hit the road recruiting in the spring and summer who they are targeting.

"If this were (two) years ago, there's no way on God's green earth that DJ Horne would be at Illinois State. I wouldn't have seen him in Los Angeles in April and we wouldn't have seen him in Vegas in the summer," said Muller of the Redbirds' sophomore point guard from Raleigh, North Carolina.