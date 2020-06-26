Illinois State in good shape during different recruiting season with one senior on basketball roster

NORMAL — Keith Fisher III is the only senior on Illinois State's men's basketball roster for the 2020-21 season.
If ever there was a year to have only one senior, this would be it.
On Thursday, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 for all sports because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. For college basketball coaches, not being able to see prospective recruits in-person since mid-March — although they can still make phone calls and other correspondence — will make the Class of 2021 a different ball game.
"I feel really good we have only one senior," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We've got a guy sitting out (UMass power forward transfer Sy Chatman) that's in a similar position (to Fisher), and I feel really good about our young talent. I don't feel like we have huge needs to fill recruiting-wise, as of right now."
Jaycee Hillsman makes Illinois State's first basket against Bradley and unleashed the confetti. pic.twitter.com/TplpMV9bf6— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 27, 2020
Of course, at most schools these days there usually is at least one player who transfers after the season that can open up some scholarships. That happened for ISU this spring when Rey Idowu transferred to Tulsa, along with Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga having to retire because of chronic injuries.
"I know I may not have to go out recruiting at all when we're allowed to because of our roster," said Muller. "The benefit of that is I get to be on campus with our players. It's not that I get to stay home. We haven't seen these guys for three or four months.
"I'm going to stay with my team and not go recruiting because of the situation we're in. I think it's a really big benefit, and I'm excited about that part of it. I do think the recruiting piece is going to be interesting."
Many have theorized it could be more difficult than ever for mid- and low-majors to recruit this year.
Muller thinks that is possible because the power conference schools already know before they hit the road recruiting in the spring and summer who they are targeting.
"If this were (two) years ago, there's no way on God's green earth that DJ Horne would be at Illinois State. I wouldn't have seen him in Los Angeles in April and we wouldn't have seen him in Vegas in the summer," said Muller of the Redbirds' sophomore point guard from Raleigh, North Carolina.
"You take the chances of everybody finding guys and finding prospects that may be guys you want to recruit. But I could give you 10 names that we went into July hoping they don't blow up (and get high-major offers). Maybe you get some of those guys as a mid-major or low major. You're going to have to get lucky."
While some schools already have secured commitments, Muller believes recruits will be committing "way later than ever" this year.
Two games left: Muller said ISU is still looking at two games to complete its nonconference schedule.
The Redbirds were down to one game until Texas-San Antonio pulled out of a return contest to Normal this year. ISU went to San Antonio last year for the first game of a home-and-home series and were routed, 89-70.
"I was feeling good until then," said Muller of UTSA's decision not to travel for budgetary reasons. "Every day we're looking and asking."
Muller said ISU has been "asking around for months, literally" about taking a guarantee game where the opponent doesn't have to return to Redbird Arena. The Redbirds did that last year going to Texas Christian, receiving $92,000 while suffering an 81-69 defeat.
"We're actively pursuing that, but have had no bites," said Muller. "I think every program has different decisions they have to make than usual."
ISU has nonconference home games set against Northern Kentucky and Alabama-Birmingham with road games at Ball State and Milwaukee. The Redbirds also are playing in the Cancun Challenge with two home games before going to Mexico to face Purdue, Clemson and/or Mississippi State for two games.
The dead recruiting period also hasn't helped scheduling, according to Muller.
"A lot of times you get a schedule when you're out recruiting. You'll be sitting (with another coach) and say, 'Hey, you want to play? What dates you got?'" said Muller. "That's a tiny bit of making it harder. The bigger pieces are the uncertainty on budgets and things like that."
PHOTOS: ISU men upset Northern Iowa
010120-blm-spt-3isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-6isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-7isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-1isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-2isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-4isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-5isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-8isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-11isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-9isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-10isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-12isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-13isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-14isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-15isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-16isunorthern
010120-blm-spt-17isunorthern
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!