Illinois State junior guard Dedric Boyd enters NCAA transfer portal

NORMAL — Illinois State redshirt junior guard Dedric Boyd has entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, according to Verbal Commits.
Boyd becomes the fourth ISU player in the transfer portal, joining Keith Fisher III, Sy Chatman and Abdou Ndiaye.
The 6-foot-4 Boyd played for ISU the last two years after transferring from Eastern Kentucky and sitting out a year per NCAA rules. Boyd came off the bench in 24 games this season, averaging 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.
Last season, Boyd averaged 6.1 points and 0.6 rebounds while making 34.2% outside the arc.
Boyd, a native of Brownsville, Tenn., enjoyed a good freshman year at Eastern Kentucky when he contributed 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, including a career-high 31-point game against UT-Martin.
ISU will have four available scholarships this spring.
