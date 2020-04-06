Illinois State lineman Gabe Megginson on his way back from a back injury

“It would be really big to have him around and be functional even if he couldn’t play as much as two years ago” said the Redbird coach. “We might rotate him in there a little bit like we did Jared last year (because of shoulder issues). To get Gabe to that point and have him been available would be a win.”

Other than Megginson, Trey Georgie is a prime contender to seize one of the starting guard positions. Other possibilities are Evan Day and Zach Mueller. One of ISU’s top two centers (Drew Bones and Peter Bussone) also could play guard.

Megginson could only watch as the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019. A plethora of returning talent should place ISU in the top 10 of preseason polls.

“That gets me really fired up. Oh my gosh yes. This is such a fun team to play with,” Megginson said. “I have no doubt in our guys. I’m watching 2018 film to get the chills again that I did play here before.”

If all continues to go well, Megginson’s return to action would be right back where he started. ISU opens the season on Sept. 4 in Champaign against Illinois.