Illinois State lineman Gabe Megginson on his way back from a back injury

Gabe Megginson’s 2019 football season was curtailed in September with a back injury that required surgery.
Still, seven months later, the Illinois State offensive guard calls it “a dream injury if you had to pick one.”
After undergoing a laser endoscopic discectomy last fall, Megginson is increasingly confident he will be able to return to the Redbirds for the upcoming season.
“I feel really good; knock on wood,” Megginson said. “Physically, I feel awesome.”
After transferring from the University of Illinois, Megginson started all 11 games as ISU’s left guard in 2018. He sat out the final week of preseason last fall and played in the season opener before the back pain became too severe to continue.
A minimally invasive surgery performed by a New York City specialist had Megginson feeling instant relief. He did not return to the Redbirds and has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after earning his undergraduate degree last December.
“I’m absolutely hoping that the season won’t be tampered with (over coronavirus concerns) or else I’ll have to pull a seventh year Chris Farley style if they let me,” Megginson joked.
Megginson, who played in 22 games and started 11 in 2016-17 at Illinois, was instructed to rest for three months after surgery.
“I was literally not supposed to pick anything up over eight pounds,” said Megginson, a Jacksonville native. “They had me doing some exercises just lying in bed. You tighten your core while you’re laying there trying to sit up straight.”
When restrictions were lifted, Megginson was thrilled with the results.
“It was really smooth. Once I was ready to go, I was pretty much ready to go,” he said. “My strength came back really quick. I got back to where I was on the lifts I could do. More than strength, I lost endurance.
“The rest time let my body repair itself. That’s the first true break I’ve had in five years. I feel 100 percent right now. The body moves a little differently than it did before.”
The 6-foot-5 Megginson, who currently weighs 295 pounds and would like to stay in that range, would have refrained from full contact if the Redbirds had been allowed to conduct its spring practice sessions. For now, he is avoiding back squats and front squats while weight training.
Research on past players who have underwent his surgery has given Megginson optimism.
“Players who had it before had good careers after it. It’s easy to fix if it were to happen again,” he said. “If I would have taken the emergency approach and got metal plates, that would have been it. This was in my best interests as a player.”
ISU coach Brock Spack welcomes Megginson’s return with a dose of caution.
“The positive is he hasn’t had a lot of setbacks in his recovery. Everything has been pretty steady for him,” said Spack. “But until you put yourself under the stress of playing football, you don’t know how it’s going to respond. We hope to get the opportunity in the summer to see him hit and run around.”
As Megginson rejoins the Redbird group of guards, playing time is available. After Megginson was sidelined last season, fellow Illinois transfer Adam Solomon was shifted from tackle to guard. Solomon and the other starting guard (Jared Rients) were both seniors.
“I’m not going in thinking I have anything owed me,” Megginson said. “I have plenty of good players I have to compete against. It’s a brand new, clean slate. I’m excited to see where everybody ends up.”
Spack subscribes to the theory a little Megginson is much better than none at all.
“It would be really big to have him around and be functional even if he couldn’t play as much as two years ago” said the Redbird coach. “We might rotate him in there a little bit like we did Jared last year (because of shoulder issues). To get Gabe to that point and have him been available would be a win.”
Other than Megginson, Trey Georgie is a prime contender to seize one of the starting guard positions. Other possibilities are Evan Day and Zach Mueller. One of ISU’s top two centers (Drew Bones and Peter Bussone) also could play guard.
Megginson could only watch as the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019. A plethora of returning talent should place ISU in the top 10 of preseason polls.
“That gets me really fired up. Oh my gosh yes. This is such a fun team to play with,” Megginson said. “I have no doubt in our guys. I’m watching 2018 film to get the chills again that I did play here before.”
If all continues to go well, Megginson’s return to action would be right back where he started. ISU opens the season on Sept. 4 in Champaign against Illinois.
“It’s weird how things work out. When you transfer from FBS, they don’t want you to play at any school they are going to play in the future,” he said. “With my five-year plan, I wasn’t supposed to do that. But the sixth year gives me the chance.”
There will be no ill will when Megginson steps back onto the Memorial Stadium turf.
“Oh man, I don’t even know how to explain it,” said Megginson. “It’s not a mad thing. I’m not mad at what happened. I’ve come to peace with it. I still love guys there. I will go in happy I get to play against them and happy to play with my boys.”
