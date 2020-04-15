Illinois State men add 6-10 forward Alex Kotov, women secure 6-2 forward DeAnna Wilson

NORMAL — When it became clear Matt Chastain and/or Taylor Bruninga might not be playing next season because of health problems, Illinois State's basketball recruiting quickly shifted gears.
Redbird coach Dan Muller and his staff knew getting immediate front court help was a must for the 2020-21 season. The first step was completed Wednesday when 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward Alex Kotov from Daytona Beach State (Fla.) College signed a national letter of intent with ISU on the first day of the one-month spring signing period.
Kotov, a native of Moscow, Russia, watched ISU play Bradley at Redbird Arena in late February and committed a short time later. He will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds.
"He's tough and has very good skill. He has really good basketball IQ," said Muller. "He can guard multiple positions."
After averaging 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds as a freshman with Palm Beach State (Fla.) College, Kotov transferred to Daytona Beach State and suffered a hand injury in the second game. That ended his season, but will allow Kotov to receive a medical redshirt.
Kotov didn't shoot the ball particularly well at Palm Beach State, going 53.8% from the field, 24.2% on 3-pointers and 40.4% at the free throw line. But Muller said Kotov was a much better shooter the year before when he played for Montverde (Fla.) Academy on a 35-0 team that included R.J. Barrett (now with the New York Knicks) and won the Geico High School National Championship.
"Last year he turned his ankle in September really bad. He missed a month, then practiced a little bit and broke his finger," said Muller. "Luckily Coach (Brian) Reese had seen him last summer at a camp and Coach (Brian) Jones went down in September to an open gym to watch mainly guards because we thought Taylor was coming back and Matt Chastain.
"We weren't looking for a juco big at that point. But we had seen him enough. They really liked how he competed the two times they saw him. He's a guy we think the sky is the limit for three years."
Bruninga and Chastain announced they were retiring after the season while sophomore forward Rey Idowu transferred to Tulsa. That gave Muller and his staff three available scholarships for the spring.
"We needed depth in the front court, and I still think we need a little more depth there," said Muller.
Kotov is with his family in Russia and plans to come to campus this summer provided ISU student-athletes are allowed to return because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
ISU signed four players in the fall — combo guard Josiah Strong from Iowa Western Community College; point guard Howard Fleming of Louisville, Ky.; wing Emon Washington of Austell, Ga.; and forward Alston Andrews of Orlando, Fla.
ISU women sign Wilson
ISU head women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie added the final piece to her 2020-21 roster when 6-2 forward DeAnna Wilson signed a national letter of intent with the Redbirds.
Wilson, a St. Louis native, played one season at Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College and was named an NJCAA Division I third-team All-American. She averaged 15.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as Moberly went 29-4 and qualified for the national tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.
“DeAnna is a fierce competitor that will have a chance to make an immediate impact on our program," said Gillespie. "Her ability to score in a variety of ways will add another dimension to our front court.”
ISU signed three high school standout forwards in the fall — Fantasia Baines of Thornwood, Kate Bullman of Grayslake Central and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor of Omaha (Neb.) Westside.
