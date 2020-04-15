Illinois State men add 6-10 forward Alex Kotov, women secure 6-2 forward DeAnna Wilson

Kotov didn't shoot the ball particularly well at Palm Beach State, going 53.8% from the field, 24.2% on 3-pointers and 40.4% at the free throw line. But Muller said Kotov was a much better shooter the year before when he played for Montverde (Fla.) Academy on a 35-0 team that included R.J. Barrett (now with the New York Knicks) and won the Geico High School National Championship.

"Last year he turned his ankle in September really bad. He missed a month, then practiced a little bit and broke his finger," said Muller. "Luckily Coach (Brian) Reese had seen him last summer at a camp and Coach (Brian) Jones went down in September to an open gym to watch mainly guards because we thought Taylor was coming back and Matt Chastain.

"We weren't looking for a juco big at that point. But we had seen him enough. They really liked how he competed the two times they saw him. He's a guy we think the sky is the limit for three years."

Bruninga and Chastain announced they were retiring after the season while sophomore forward Rey Idowu transferred to Tulsa. That gave Muller and his staff three available scholarships for the spring.

"We needed depth in the front court, and I still think we need a little more depth there," said Muller.