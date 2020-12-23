Watch now: Illinois State names Kyle Brennan as athletic director; to start January 15

Brennan has more than 16 years of combined university and athletic department experience at Northern Illinois, TCU, Ball State and Utah.

"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity, and for the confidence that President Dietz and the committee have shown in me to lead the Illinois State Athletics Department,” Brennan said. “Illinois State is an institution of excellence with a tremendous leader in Dr. Dietz. This is a special place that has achieved great success academically and athletically, and it is my charge to build on that success and help our department ascend to greater heights.

"We want to win, and it is a priority of mine that we generate enthusiasm and energy in our department to embrace that challenge. Our student-athletes deserve that from us, and our fans expect us to compete for Missouri Valley championships and national exposure. This is an exciting opportunity for my family and me, and I cannot wait to get to work with the incredible team in the Illinois State Athletics Department and the University.”

