Illinois State offensive coordinator had 'All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ' poster

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Kurt Beathard told The Pantagraph Thursday that his sudden departure as Illinois State football offensive coordinator followed him putting a sign on his office door that read "All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ."

School officials have said they would not discuss what led to the announcement that Beathard was no longer part of the program on Wednesday. Beathard on Thursday also said he would not comment on the circumstances.

Three sources close to the football program also told The Pantagraph that a "Black Lives Matter" poster was taken down from the Illinois State locker room in the Kaufman Football Building recently. The sources asked not to be identified for fear of retribution from university officials.

Beathard said he didn't know what happened with the other poster and was not involved in removing posters in the locker room.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it," Beathard said. "I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”