Illinois State picked to finish ninth in preseason MVC poll; Fisher selected to third team

NORMAL — Illinois State was picked to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason men's basketball poll announced Thursday by the league.

ISU senior forward Keith Fisher III was selected to the all-league preseason third team. Fisher averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds last season as the Redbirds went 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the MVC, finishing ninth.

The team was picked by league coaches, sports information directors and media.