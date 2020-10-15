 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State picked to finish ninth in preseason MVC poll; Fisher selected to third team
2 comments
alert

Illinois State picked to finish ninth in preseason MVC poll; Fisher selected to third team

{{featured_button_text}}
022720-blm-spt-9isuhoops

Illinois State forward Keith Fisher III drives against Bradley in a game last season at Redbird Arena. Fisher was selected to the all-Missouri Valley Conference preseason third team Thursday.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Illinois State was picked to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason men's basketball poll announced Thursday by the league. 

ISU senior forward Keith Fisher III was selected to the all-league preseason third team. Fisher averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds last season as the Redbirds went 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the MVC, finishing ninth.

The team was picked by league coaches, sports information directors and media.

Defending champion Northern Iowa received 30 of 44 first-place votes to lead the poll with 426 points. Loyola, which had 13 first-place votes, was second with 405 points. The other first-place vote went to Bradley, which was selected third with 341 points..

Indiana State was fourth in the poll, followed by Southern Illinois, Missouri State, Drake, Valparaiso, ISU and Evansville.

Last year's Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year, UNI junior guard AJ Green, was the MVC Preseason Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by Loyola senior center Cameron Krutwig, Bradley senior forward Elijah Childs, Indiana State senior guard Tyreke Key and UNI junior center Austin Phyfe.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News