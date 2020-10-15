Illinois State picked to finish ninth in preseason MVC poll; Fisher selected to third team

NORMAL — Illinois State was picked to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason men's basketball poll announced Thursday by the league.
ISU senior forward Keith Fisher III was selected to the all-league preseason third team. Fisher averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds last season as the Redbirds went 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the MVC, finishing ninth.
The team was picked by league coaches, sports information directors and media.
Defending champion Northern Iowa received 30 of 44 first-place votes to lead the poll with 426 points. Loyola, which had 13 first-place votes, was second with 405 points. The other first-place vote went to Bradley, which was selected third with 341 points..
Indiana State was fourth in the poll, followed by Southern Illinois, Missouri State, Drake, Valparaiso, ISU and Evansville.
Last year's Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year, UNI junior guard AJ Green, was the MVC Preseason Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by Loyola senior center Cameron Krutwig, Bradley senior forward Elijah Childs, Indiana State senior guard Tyreke Key and UNI junior center Austin Phyfe.
This story will be updated.
