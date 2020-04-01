Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis looks to return from knee injury for big final season

“Up until the pandemic started, he was doing extremely well. We’re very happy and he’s happy,” ISU coach Brock Spack. “We’ve got a real deal surgeon here (Dr. Robert Seidl). He’s an expert when it comes to knees.”

Davis isn’t letting up on his rehab away from campus. He and wife Michaela recently made a trip to his home in Mississippi and brought back gym equipment. Davis uses a park near his house for running.

“No rest. I’m staying after it. I can’t let this slow me down,” he said. “I’m probably doing more than I was because I don’t have anything else to do. If we do June or July mini camps, I feel like I’ll be 100 percent ready to go.”

After starting his college career at the University of Memphis, Davis hopes to play his third season at ISU this fall.

“We have to take this thing seriously so we can get back out there for sure,” he said.

Davis completed 55.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,935 yards in 2018. He tossed 19 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. The 2019 season featured a 52.3 percent completion rate and 1,570 yards. Scoring tosses slipped to nine while interceptions spiked to nine.