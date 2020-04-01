Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis looks to return from knee injury for big final season

NORMAL — Brady Davis has been through this before. And compared to 2016, Davis is winning.
“It’s 10 times better than the first time,” the Illinois State quarterback said of his second rehabilitation from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. “I feel real confident with everything. It’s been a really smooth recovery.”
Davis was injured in ISU’s penultimate regular season game on Nov. 16 against Missouri State. He was prepared to do limited individual work if the Redbirds’ spring practice session had not been canceled out of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had little or no pain. I was doing things full speed right away,” Davis said. “Six months (from surgery) is June 1, and I feel like I’m ahead of the curve. I got the clearance to throw and do anything where I don’t have to run around and dodge people.”
Davis had been working with ISU assistant athletic director Andrew Brubaker before the university shut down. Davis remains in contact with Brubaker and head football athletic trainer Dane Langellier as he continues his rehabilitation from his Normal home.
“Up until the pandemic started, he was doing extremely well. We’re very happy and he’s happy,” ISU coach Brock Spack. “We’ve got a real deal surgeon here (Dr. Robert Seidl). He’s an expert when it comes to knees.”
Davis isn’t letting up on his rehab away from campus. He and wife Michaela recently made a trip to his home in Mississippi and brought back gym equipment. Davis uses a park near his house for running.
“No rest. I’m staying after it. I can’t let this slow me down,” he said. “I’m probably doing more than I was because I don’t have anything else to do. If we do June or July mini camps, I feel like I’ll be 100 percent ready to go.”
After starting his college career at the University of Memphis, Davis hopes to play his third season at ISU this fall.
“We have to take this thing seriously so we can get back out there for sure,” he said.
Davis completed 55.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,935 yards in 2018. He tossed 19 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. The 2019 season featured a 52.3 percent completion rate and 1,570 yards. Scoring tosses slipped to nine while interceptions spiked to nine.
Even more telling, ISU’s scoring dropped from 31.8 points per game to 19.8 and passing yardage dipped from 217.4 to 117.8.
The Redbird offense struggled in the final game and a half of the regular season without Davis. ISU then relied heavily on its defense and All-American tailback James Robinson for two playoff victories before being eliminated by eventual national champion North Dakota State, 9-3, in the national quarterfinals.
You have free articles remaining.
“There is a lot I need to work on. My pocket presence wasn’t where it needed to be,” Davis said. “I messed up a lot last year and got out of my old game. It’s something I know I’ll be able to fix. I tried to run around and make too many plays when plays were there in the pocket.”
In 2018, Davis teamed with receivers Spencer Schnell and Andrew Edgar for 109 completions and 13 touchdowns. Last season, Schnell moved on to the NFL and Edgar was severely limited by injuries. Compounding the woes of the Redbird passing game were season-ending knee injuries to receivers Taylor Grimes and Eric Rogers.
“We had our injuries, but the more I watched film those guys learning on the fly played great,” said Davis. “I was trying to do too much. I should have played my game like when Edgar and Schnell were out there.”
Davis had looked forward to mentoring young Redbird quarterbacks Bryce Jefferson, Jack Baltz and Britton Morris during spring drills.
ISU’s signal-callers still meet regularly online via Zoom with offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard during the shutdown.
“They would have had the opportunity to play football for 15 days. They didn’t get that, but they will be all right,” Davis said. “They are smart dudes. It’s pretty impressive how well they understand things. As long as they stay at it and have a good fall camp, those guys will be ready to go.”
Davis also is optimistic about his receiver group and the tailbacks who will replace Robinson.
“It’s an exciting group to work with. They are very deep, they work really hard and they complement each other well,” David said of his receivers. “(Tailback Jeff) Proctor could have been a top back in the conference, but he was behind James. He did a great job with the touches he got.
"KB (Kevin Brown) and the three freshmen (Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White and Cole Mueller) are all very talented and have big futures here.”
Bringing back a veteran group from a team that finished the 2019 season ranked seventh nationally, ISU is well suited to reorganize quickly if teams are allowed to begin practicing again, Davis believes.
“Coach Spack seems to be pretty good at those kind of things,” said the Columbus, Miss., native. “There are things we have to figure out, but we have a team that loves football. We have to make sure we're ready.”
The Redbirds open their season on Sept. 4 against Illinois in Champaign.
“I’ve got so much time on my hands,” Davis said. “We’ve got all the (2019) Illinois games posted so I’ll start watching those and seeing what they do.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!