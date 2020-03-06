You are the owner of this article.
Illinois State's Lexi Wallen takes next step to basketball stardom
Illinois State's Lexi Wallen takes next step to basketball stardom

Lexi Wallen navigated the unusual journey from hitting a volleyball to shooting a basketball last season and did it quite successfully.

What Wallen has done in her first and only full season as an Illinois State women’s basketball player may be even more amazing.

“We’ve nominated her for (Missouri Valley Conference) Player of the Year,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She’s in that conversation, which is mind blowing when you think about it.”

Wallen joined the Redbird basketball team for ISU’s eighth game in December of 2018 after her fourth year as a volleyball player ended in the NCAA Tournament. The Champaign native averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds as the Redbirds posted a 19-12 record.

Yet while NCAA rules allow multi-sport athletes to have a full fifth year of eligibility in their second sport, Wallen wasn’t sure that was an avenue she wanted to pursue.

“It took a few weeks because I didn’t know exactly what my professional plans were, what my next step in school was,” said Wallen. “I met with the coaches and (senior women’s administrator) Leanna Bordner, and they helped me a lot figuring out my next step.”

Gillespie dearly hoped that next step would place Wallen back in her locker room.

“We gave her the best recruiting pitch we had,” Gillespie said. “We painted a picture of what this season could look like for her. To be honest, what she has done has exceeded our expectations.”

Wallen is a shoo-in for first team all-conference honors, ranking third in Valley scoring (17.1), 11th in rebounding (6.3) and second in field goal percentage (.573). Wallen is among six women playing Division I basketball who played another sport at the same school.

Her path to that level started in April when Wallen decided she did indeed want to return to basketball.

“The team got a break in May. But I had a class I had to take on campus all throughout May when everybody was gone,” said Wallen, who scored 2,200 career points as a prep basketball player at St. Thomas More. “I think I came in every single day and did a skill workout. Throughout the summer I tried my hardest to get every skill back I could.”

Gillespie believes that summer dedication “put herself in this position. I can’t speak highly enough to her work ethic. And she is so unassuming. It’s never about her. The only agenda she has is to help our team win.”

Wallen will begin an accelerated 15-month program at the ISU-affiliated Mennonite College of Nursing on May 18 with plans to become a registered nurse.

Basketball has been the driving force in the Wallen household. Lexi’s younger brother, Doug, recently completed his junior season as a starter at Illinois Wesleyan.

“Some weeks they are here four times a week,” Lexi said of parents Douglas and Tammy. “They love coming, but I’m sure once this season dies down they will probably be excited to have a break from driving back and forth.”

ISU closes regular-season play Saturday against Indiana State in a 1 p.m. start at Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind. The Redbirds are 18-10 overall and locked in to the No. 4 seed in next week’s MVC Tournament with a 10-7 league mark. The Sycamores are 5-24 and 3-14 in the Valley.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

