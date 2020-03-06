Illinois State's Lexi Wallen takes next step to basketball stardom

Gillespie dearly hoped that next step would place Wallen back in her locker room.

“We gave her the best recruiting pitch we had,” Gillespie said. “We painted a picture of what this season could look like for her. To be honest, what she has done has exceeded our expectations.”

Wallen is a shoo-in for first team all-conference honors, ranking third in Valley scoring (17.1), 11th in rebounding (6.3) and second in field goal percentage (.573). Wallen is among six women playing Division I basketball who played another sport at the same school.

Her path to that level started in April when Wallen decided she did indeed want to return to basketball.

“The team got a break in May. But I had a class I had to take on campus all throughout May when everybody was gone,” said Wallen, who scored 2,200 career points as a prep basketball player at St. Thomas More. “I think I came in every single day and did a skill workout. Throughout the summer I tried my hardest to get every skill back I could.”