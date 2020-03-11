Illinois State's Maggett, Wallen named first team all-Missouri Valley Conference

NORMAL — Illinois State graduate student Lexi Wallen and senior TeTe Maggett have been selected to the first unit of the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball all-star team.
Redbird junior JuJu Redmond was tabbed an honorable mention choice, while junior Paige Saylor was picked as part of the league's All-Defensive team.
Evansville's Abby Feit, a Normal Community High School graduate, joined Redmond gaining honorable mention status and was voted onto the MVC's All-Freshman team.
Maggett earned her second consecutive first-team nod by ranking sixth in the league in scoring (15.1), sixth in assists (3.9), seventh in rebounding (6.4) and 10th in steals (1.5).
"That's been her biggest growth this year," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of Maggett's all-around game. "Defensively, she's head and shoulders better than she was last year.
"She's been able to distribute the ball, and she has complete trust and confidence in her teammates. When the game is on the line, she will have the ball."
Wallen continued her transformation from a Redbird volleyball player to a basketball standout. Wallen is third in Valley scoring (17.2) and 11th in rebounding (6.4). She is 19th nationally and second in the MVC with a 57.0 field goal percentage.
"I can't speak highly enough about what she was able to accomplish this year, and she's not done yet," Gillespie said. “She’s an outstanding athlete, but she hadn’t played basketball since her senior year of high school (before joining the basketball team last season). It’s an unbelievable story.”
Other members of the first team were Drake’s Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine, Chelsea Brackmann, Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree of Bradley, Missouri State’s Brice Calip, Jasmine Franklin and Alexa Willard and Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker
Redmond averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in conference games and is a three-time winner of the MVC Newcomer of the Week award.
“JuJu is definitely a top 15 player in our league,” said Gillespie. “She’s proven that, especially the last month and a half. She impacts the game in so many different ways.”
Saylor also was part of the All-Defensive Team as a freshman.
“The coaches know Paige deserves this award,” Gillespie said. “Her job every game is to guard the opponent’s best player on the perimeter.”
The ISU coach was disappointed with the MVC’s decision to only consider true freshmen for the All-Freshman team.
Gillespie believes Redbird redshirt freshman guard Mary Crompton “is definitely one of the top five freshmen in the conference.”
With a 19-10 record, ISU is the fourth seed in the Valley Tournament, which begins Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The Redbirds meet No. 5 seed Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
Feit is Evansville’s leading scorer (ninth in the MVC at 13.7) and rebounder (third at 8.4).
