Illinois State's Maggett, Wallen named first team all-Missouri Valley Conference

"I can't speak highly enough about what she was able to accomplish this year, and she's not done yet," Gillespie said. “She’s an outstanding athlete, but she hadn’t played basketball since her senior year of high school (before joining the basketball team last season). It’s an unbelievable story.”

Other members of the first team were Drake’s Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine, Chelsea Brackmann, Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree of Bradley, Missouri State’s Brice Calip, Jasmine Franklin and Alexa Willard and Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker

Redmond averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in conference games and is a three-time winner of the MVC Newcomer of the Week award.

“JuJu is definitely a top 15 player in our league,” said Gillespie. “She’s proven that, especially the last month and a half. She impacts the game in so many different ways.”

Saylor also was part of the All-Defensive Team as a freshman.

“The coaches know Paige deserves this award,” Gillespie said. “Her job every game is to guard the opponent’s best player on the perimeter.”