Illinois State secures big man as 6-11 Ryan Schmitt announces he will join Redbirds
NORMAL — Illinois State's need for a big man was resolved Friday.

Ryan Schmitt, a 6-foot-11, 220-pound center from Van Meter, Iowa, announced on Twitter he has committed to ISU. The Redbirds needed help inside after Dusan Mahorcic entered the transfer portal.

Schmitt played the last two years for Des Moines Area Community College, helping the Bears win the NJCAA Division II national championship this season. He started all 26 games this season and averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 68.6% at the free throw line.

Schmitt was named to the all-national tournament team after recording three double-doubles.

As a freshman for DMACC, Schmitt averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks while starting 30 of 33 games.

Schmitt figures to contend for playing time in the middle with 6-9 Abdou Ndiaye, who has played the last two years with ISU. 

ISU head coach Dan Muller can't comment about Schmitt until a signed national letter of intent is received and cleared by ISU's compliance department.

Schmitt is the third spring recruit for Muller and his staff. ISU earlier added two transfers — 5-10 point guard Mark Freeman of Tennessee State and 6-7, 210-pound forward Kendall Lewis of Appalachian State.

The Redbirds still have one scholarship available.

This story will be updated.

RYAN SCHMITT 2021 HEDSHOT

Schmitt

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

