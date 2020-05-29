Illinois State seniors grateful for another opportunity next spring to finish careers

NORMAL — When his standout senior season was stopped cold by the coronavirus pandemic in March, Illinois State's David Perkins was ready to take the next step in his golf career and turn professional.
On second thought, Perkins decided to take a mulligan.
The NCAA granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility. Many ISU seniors took advantage — thanks to the school honoring where their level of scholarship was at this past year — as athletic director Larry Lyons said about 60% will return for the 2020-21 school year.
"Another year is not going to hurt me," said Perkins before playing a round at Pekin's Lick Creek Golf Course on Friday. "It's another year to work on my game ... and getting a little extra school is not a bad thing."
Pitcher Michael Sebby and the seniors on the ISU baseball team didn't have to mull over whether they would return. Sebby and the others quickly accepted the offer to return after the Redbirds came a win away from winning an NCAA regional in 2019.
"It's so enticing, and the culture we had there was no one who wanted to leave," said Sebby. "Everyone was really excited about it."
Pole vaulter Kellen Kravik was going to be at ISU next school year anyway, finishing up a minor in business to go with his biological science major in an effort to get into dental school.
Now he gets a chance to secure his first Missouri Valley Conference title after finishing second four times indoors and outdoors, including this winter.
"I was pretty excited to finish up my eligibility (this spring). I wasn't too worried about continuing on in sports because I was going to worry about my dental school application," said Kravik. "But now I'm pretty excited to focus and make some big things happen on campus.
Perkins was enjoying a banner season. He was No. 19 in Golfstat's rankings of NCAA Division I golfers when the season was halted. With a 69.4-stroke average, he was poised to be at least an at-large individual into the NCAA regionals provided ISU didn't qualify as a team by winning the MVC Championship.
When the NCAA gave spring athletes another year of eligibility, Perkins' initial reaction was to pass.
"I started looking at things outside of my control and stuff like that, things like finding money from investors who want to help me out," he said. "It's not a good time for that with the economy. That's a big thing."
Some pro events that Perkins was going to play were canceled and hope for an exemption to the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic was gone when that tournament was called off.
So Perkins, a psychology major, decide to hold off graduating this spring. He's going to add an insurance minor ("something beneficial," he said) and be able to take a light load of classes.
Perkins also will give himself a chance to play in an NCAA regional for the first time in his Redbird career.
"When it comes to next year I have some stuff I want to finish individually and with the team. We're chasing that conference title every year I've been here," said Perkins. "We've been right there and haven't been able to finish it out. There's personal goals everyone sets, like winning some more (tournaments) and keep climbing in the rankings."
Perkins plans to play in some prestigious amateur events this summer, starting with the North & South Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C., on June 27-July 4. He also believes he'll get an exemption into the U.S. Amateur, which has canceled qualifiers, on Aug. 9-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.
Sebby, a lefthanded reliever, had pitched in five of ISU's first 16 baseball games this spring. He thought his career was finished.
"Everyone was really upset about it," he said. "We all were so relieved when the NCAA said we would have the opportunity to come back, and Illinois State said it would make it happen. It was all so exciting because we all thought it was over."
Sebby said getting the chance to play another season at ISU is "a breath of fresh air." There was no hesitation on Sebby's part or his senior teammates to return.
"Obviously it's our whole life and we're so vested in it. When it (the NCAA canceling the season) happened we were all just, like, I just can't believe this is how it ended," he said. "You picture so many different ways how your career is going to end, but never this is a million years. It was horrible."
Sebby, a pre-med major, graduated this spring with a degree in molecular cellular biology. He plans to be an ISU teacher's assistant in the 2020-21 school year, teaching a 100 level biology class.
After pitching in the Southern California Collegiate League in Palm Springs last year, Sebby is hopeful of pitching this summer in San Diego in the California Collegiate League. The league is supposed to start July 1.
"I'm checking Twitter all the time," he said.
Kravik returned home to Bangor, Wis., when the ISU campus shut down in March. While he hasn't vaulted since the indoor season, he has used the time to get ready for a second "senior" season.
"I have some workout abilities at home with dumbbells and some stuff like that I'm able to use," he said. "I'm perfecting my body and strength, trying to get that in the zone for next year. My dad (Kevin) was my high school coach and has put me through some workouts."
Kravik won at the Notre Dame Invitational during indoor season, clearing 16 feet, 4¾ inches before taking second in the MVC Indoor Championship at 16-5¼.
His outdoor personal best was 16-8¾ last spring while taking first at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind.
"I was excited for outdoors (this spring) because I was vaulting well and training well and felt really good," he said. "I'm excited to have the whole year to train (for 2021 outdoors) and get indoors as well. I'll be fully prepared and hopefully on my best leg for outdoor season for my last year."
Kravik already has started his summer job at home, working at an orthodontic office for the second straight year.
PHOTOS: Illinois State vs. Creighton at the MVC Tournament
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!