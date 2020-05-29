Illinois State seniors grateful for another opportunity next spring to finish careers

"Everyone was really upset about it," he said. "We all were so relieved when the NCAA said we would have the opportunity to come back, and Illinois State said it would make it happen. It was all so exciting because we all thought it was over."

Sebby said getting the chance to play another season at ISU is "a breath of fresh air." There was no hesitation on Sebby's part or his senior teammates to return.

"Obviously it's our whole life and we're so vested in it. When it (the NCAA canceling the season) happened we were all just, like, I just can't believe this is how it ended," he said. "You picture so many different ways how your career is going to end, but never this is a million years. It was horrible."

Sebby, a pre-med major, graduated this spring with a degree in molecular cellular biology. He plans to be an ISU teacher's assistant in the 2020-21 school year, teaching a 100 level biology class.

After pitching in the Southern California Collegiate League in Palm Springs last year, Sebby is hopeful of pitching this summer in San Diego in the California Collegiate League. The league is supposed to start July 1.

"I'm checking Twitter all the time," he said.