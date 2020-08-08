Illinois State seniors look to another semester on campus

NORMAL – Drew Himmelman and Brady Davis graduated from high school in 2015. Both had planned on the fall semester at Illinois State being the final days of a lengthy stint as a college student.
If they are going to finish their Redbird football careers on the field, they will have to add another semester after the Missouri Valley Football Conference shifted its league season to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It stinks. Me being a senior, you never expect your senior year throwing you for a loop like this,” Himmelman said Saturday. “You have to roll with the punches, control what you can control and try to get better every day.”
“It’s a little heartbreaking for me. I’m going to be honest,” said Davis, who redshirted at the University of Memphis in 2015. “I’ve been stretching my days out in college. I’ve just got to stretch another six months.”
The Redbirds currently have two games remaining on its fall schedule: home games against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 12 and Dixie State on Nov. 21. ISU coach Brock Spack admits the Dixie State game is unlikely to happen because the Trailblazers would have to travel from Utah.
“We wanted to get the season rolling. We’ve been together, getting out the camaraderie,” senior cornerback Devin Taylor said. “It’s a letdown for us. We still played fast at practice (Saturday) and did everything we needed to do.”
With eight MVFC games now slated for the spring, ISU could play as many as three fall contests. In an athletics communications statement Friday, the university said it would address a possible fall schedule in the coming week.
“We’re here practicing already. We might as well try to play some games in the fall. If we can’t, that’s not in our control,” said Himmelman. “It (spring games) will sure feel weird. But once we get rolling and get into spring, it will start to feel normal. I don’t think it will feel too different.”
Himmelman, Taylor and Davis are among several Redbird seniors hoping to play professionally after their college career ends. A spring season would complicate matters, especially if the NFL Draft is not moved back from April 29 to May 1.
Himmelman and Taylor said they have no thoughts of transferring for the fall but the spring is too far off to make a definitive statement.
“I’m not really going to worry about those decisions until they need to be made,” said Himmelman, the No. 5 ranked FCS player by draftscout.com. “I’m not going to transfer.”
“I definitely want to be a Redbird, but that’s a question I can’t answer,” Taylor said when asked about spring participation. “If I play in the spring, I’ll play with ISU. I’ll meet with the coaches and make a decision.”
Several FCS players have entered the transfer portal, including Northern Iowa defensive standouts Xavior Williams and Elerson Smith, with the apparent hope of playing for an FBS program in the fall and enhancing their draft profile.
According to Spack, no ISU players have indicated a desire to transfer or decided to opt out of the season because of COVID-19.
“For guys who want to play beyond college, this is an important time. It is very difficult because of their loyalty to ISU,” said Spack. “You want to get yourselves in position. But we owe it to each other to give it our very best. You might see a guy or two move on. I’ll advise them the best I can. If it’s in a kids’ best interest to leave, I’ll tell them that. If it’s not, I’ll tell them that.”
Davis declared he will definitely be in a Redbird uniform in the spring.
“I have to play. I need to be on film again,” he said. “I want to give myself the best opportunity to keep playing at some level.”
Spack believes all of his seniors with pro aspirations would benefit from a final season at ISU.
“I think all our guys need to play,” said the Redbird coach. “They’ve got to get of film whether it’s now or in the spring.”
Spack was pleased with the focus of Saturday’s practice despite the uncertainty of the season as the Redbirds donned full pads for the first time.
“I thought it was pretty workmanlike. I thought we got a lot done,” he said. “We were very rusty. We haven’t put shoulder pads on and really hit anybody since last December. Our kids played hard, but they are rusty.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
