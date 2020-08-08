Illinois State seniors look to another semester on campus

Several FCS players have entered the transfer portal, including Northern Iowa defensive standouts Xavior Williams and Elerson Smith, with the apparent hope of playing for an FBS program in the fall and enhancing their draft profile.

According to Spack, no ISU players have indicated a desire to transfer or decided to opt out of the season because of COVID-19.

“For guys who want to play beyond college, this is an important time. It is very difficult because of their loyalty to ISU,” said Spack. “You want to get yourselves in position. But we owe it to each other to give it our very best. You might see a guy or two move on. I’ll advise them the best I can. If it’s in a kids’ best interest to leave, I’ll tell them that. If it’s not, I’ll tell them that.”

Davis declared he will definitely be in a Redbird uniform in the spring.

“I have to play. I need to be on film again,” he said. “I want to give myself the best opportunity to keep playing at some level.”

Spack believes all of his seniors with pro aspirations would benefit from a final season at ISU.

“I think all our guys need to play,” said the Redbird coach. “They’ve got to get of film whether it’s now or in the spring.”