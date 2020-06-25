Illinois State sophomores looking to become stronger for basketball season ahead

NORMAL — DJ Horne was able to sneak in a couple workouts with a trainer while in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his family after leaving Illinois State's campus in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Redbirds' point guard knew he was missing out on something.
"This break was a little setback; I'm not going to lie," said Horne, who returned to Normal on June 13. "I was able to lift weights back home, but not to the same extent as here. Now we're back in the groove of things, it's starting to built back up."
Freshman DJ Horne after scoring a season-high 24 points in Illinois State's 71-60 win at Evansville. pic.twitter.com/XzUsptTc9D— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 29, 2020
There isn't a strength in numbers for ISU's men's basketball team yet. Only five players have returned to campus for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
Newcomers haven't been allowed back on campus per university regulations.
Yet getting those five veterans — particularly a threesome who have one year of college basketball under their belts — stronger in the next couple weeks could determine how much the Redbirds can turn it around from last season's 10-21 record.
Horne and fellow sophomores Antonio Reeves and Abdou Ndiaye have been working with senior Keith Fisher III and junior Dedric Boyd for the last two weeks. They lift for 90 minutes in the afternoon with strength coach Ryan Swenson five days per week and work out on their own throughout the day while observing social distancing and other safety regulations brought on by COVID-19.
While it is important to improve their skills — with the 6-foot-9 Ndiaye striving to make 500 shots a day — adding weight and muscle is the key to summer development, said ISU head coach Dan Muller.
Final moments of Illinois State's 76-70 upset victory against UNI on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/BI7V8TwBHe— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 1, 2020
"Physically a lot times as males from 18-20, you physically mature and keep the (added) weight on," said Muller. "These guys who are here are kind of getting the full summer weight room. The only thing they missed out on is the month of April. They'll look a lot better in eight weeks, but physically they look good."
"Looking back at the season I didn't realize how the pace of the game was. I didn't really get that part," said the Chicago Simeon High School graduate. "So I push myself even harder every day to make sure I'll be set for next year."
Freshman Antonio Reeves talks about end of his freshman season and @Redbird_MBB regular-season finale Saturday at Evansville. pic.twitter.com/Uop4C1Lrhj— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 28, 2020
Harouna Sissoko, who redshirted last year, is rehabbing an injury at home in Iowa. Another redshirt, walk-on Malcolm Miller, also is not on campus yet.
Those two are expected to join the Redbirds' new eight newcomers when the NCAA begins allowing summer access with coaches on July 20. Coaches will be allowed four hours per week on the court with the players until school starts in August.
ISU athletic director Larry Lyons said Thursday that details are being worked out to get newcomers in football and men's and women's basketball back on campus in July.
If it's true that many players show the most improvement between their freshman and sophomore seasons, ISU could have a lot to look forward to this winter from Horne, Reeves and Ndiaye.
The 6-1 Horne started 24 of 31 games and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team. He was the Redbirds' third-leading scorer with 8.7 points per game while shooting a team-high 40.2% on 3-pointers (47 of 117).
Reeves, a 6-4 wing, was ISU's fifth-leading scorer (7.2 ppg). He was named to the MVC All-Bench Team and was ISU's best perimeter defender by the season, according to Muller. Reeves only started three games, but figures to be a starter in November.
Ndiaye, a Senegal native, was an academic redshirt in the 2018-19 season. While not as consistent as Horne and Reeves, Ndiaye (1.5 ppg, 3.2 rebounds) was ISU's top rim protector with 31 blocks and started nine games.
"If you look at those three guys and compare it to a year ago when they just got on campus, although Abdou was here the year before, they just understand," said Muller. "You can just tell how they understand what it takes, their demeanor in the weight room and physically they're maturation."
Horne was listed at 165 pounds at the beginning of last season. He said his weight is up to 172 and he would like to start the season somewhere between 175 and 180.
Reeves began last season at 180. He's still at that weight and wants to pack on five to eight pounds before the season begins.
Ndiaye doesn't have the frame to put on massive weight like some taller players. He is up five pounds from last season to 195 and is looking to be in the 205-210 range come November.
"Certainly he can put on weight and be more physical and able to grind throughout the season physically because he got worn down at times last year," said Muller.
Horne played almost exclusively at point guard last season for the first time in his life. Muller would like to see Horne get into the paint more and believes he should be able to with added muscle and bulk.
"I want to be more of a floor general and learn from last year, get my assists up, get to the free throw line more and get to the rack more," said Horne.
Horne said his mother, Tivona, kept the family pretty locked up while in quarantine.
"I couldn't really go out so being at the crib 24/7, I watched a lot of film and probably watched every game from last season three times," he said. "Definitely I learned a lot looking at myself on TV, and seeing all the different things I could have done was helpful and will help me for this season coming up."
Reeves was able to get in a gym in Chicago during the time he spent at home. Thanks to a bench press his father had in their basement, Reeves got in some weight training, too.
Being a defensive stopper is something that Reeves is embracing.
"I'm planning to work on more rebounding, help down low and try to be the best defensive player I can be," he said. "I want to try and guard the best player on the opposite team and step up to the plate and take that role."
Offensively, Reeves showed an ability to get deep in the paint and also hit pull-up jumpers. However, he shot only 31.4% (33 of 105) from outside the arc, which is a point of emphasis this summer as Reeves seeks to put up 500 shots a day.
Muller expects Reeves' 3-point percentage to be much higher.
"That goes to preparation and understanding how to be successful and the mindset of being ready to shoot or drive, understanding what a good or bad shot is, having your feet ready when you shoot the ball and shoot the same way every time," said Muller. "That comes with experience for some guys."
Ndiaye stayed on campus while most of the student body left in March. He said he ventured out to a city park every once in a while to put up some shots and also did some running and biking to stay in shape.
After shooting 37.3% from the field, Ndiaye said his goal "is to be more accurate and help the team scoring-wise. I have to score more points. Defensively, I need to be more vocal."
Ndiaye can't wait to see his newer teammates arrive next month.
"That's going to be very big for us for the fact we're going to be a young team," he said. "We're going to have to grow up pretty fast. With guys getting here in the next couple weeks the biggest thing for us to get to work."
Muller said Ndiaye took a significant step in his basketball development last year and expects him to do that again.
"He needs to keep learning the game. He's a guy his redshirt year struggled to remember plays. He struggled with just basketball IQ," said Muller. "One thing I'm excited about Abdou is can we get him to be a consistent shooter? That's something where he could be really valuable. I know he will. It's just a matter of when."
