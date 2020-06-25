Illinois State sophomores looking to become stronger for basketball season ahead

Horne played almost exclusively at point guard last season for the first time in his life. Muller would like to see Horne get into the paint more and believes he should be able to with added muscle and bulk.

"I want to be more of a floor general and learn from last year, get my assists up, get to the free throw line more and get to the rack more," said Horne.

Horne said his mother, Tivona, kept the family pretty locked up while in quarantine.

"I couldn't really go out so being at the crib 24/7, I watched a lot of film and probably watched every game from last season three times," he said. "Definitely I learned a lot looking at myself on TV, and seeing all the different things I could have done was helpful and will help me for this season coming up."

Reeves was able to get in a gym in Chicago during the time he spent at home. Thanks to a bench press his father had in their basement, Reeves got in some weight training, too.

Being a defensive stopper is something that Reeves is embracing.

"I'm planning to work on more rebounding, help down low and try to be the best defensive player I can be," he said. "I want to try and guard the best player on the opposite team and step up to the plate and take that role."