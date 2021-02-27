Illinois State, South Dakota tied at the half

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team is tied with South Dakota, 17-17, at halftime of the season opener Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

The Redbirds rolled out to a 17-0 lead on a 1-yard Timothy McCloyn touchdown plunge, a 29-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal and a 59-yard scoring pass from Bryce Jefferson to Taylor Grimes.

A 58-yard completion from Jefferson to Austin Nagel set up the Bresnahan field goal.

Suddenly, ISU could not hang on to the football. Fumbles by Jefferson and tailback Pha’leak Brown led directly to 10 Coyotes’ points.

Mason Lorber got the Coyotes on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal before Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp, who got the starting nod at quarterback as a freshman, tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Vander Esch.

Jefferson was then intercepted by Myles Harden with 45 seconds left in the half. Camp scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining for a 17-all tie.

Lorber had a 34-yard field goal try blocked by Jarrell Jackson in the first quarter.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.