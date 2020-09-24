Illinois State spring football schedule released

Illinois State football coach Brock Spack watches his team during the Redbirds' 17-12 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over Missouri State on Nov. 16, 2019, at Hancock Stadium.
NORMAL — The Illinois State football team will play three of its first four games on the road in an early 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule announced Thursday.
The Redbirds had all 11 scheduled fall games canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MVFC teams will play eight games over a nine-week span beginning in late February.
The Redbirds are facing the same eight opponents from the original schedule, but the order of games has been changed with an emphasis on holding contests in domed stadiums or southern locations early on.
ISU will play Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa., in the Feb. 20 opener before traveling to Missouri State for a Feb. 27 encounter.
The first Redbird home game will be March 6 against Western Illinois.
“It’s exciting to have a light at the end of the tunnel,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “There have been so many unknowns for all of us the last past several months, but having a direction set forth by the NCAA and the MVFC gives our players and staff a goal to look forward to.
"We are excited to have this schedule set for what should be a very exciting and interesting spring for all of us in the FCS.”
ISU will take on defending FCS national champion North Dakota State on March 13 at the Fargodome.
The second half of the schedule begins with back-to-back home dates against new MVFC member North Dakota (March 20) and South Dakota (March 27).
ISU will then play at Indiana State on April 3. After a bye week, Southern Illinois will come to Hancock Stadium on April 17.
Start times will be announced at a later date.
The FCS playoffs will feature a 16-team bracket instead of the usual 24. Playoff pairings will be announced April 18 with first-round games the following weekend.
The national championship game is set for either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.
