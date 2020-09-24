Illinois State spring football schedule released

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team will play three of its first four games on the road in an early 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule announced Thursday.

The Redbirds had all 11 scheduled fall games canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MVFC teams will play eight games over a nine-week span beginning in late February.

The Redbirds are facing the same eight opponents from the original schedule, but the order of games has been changed with an emphasis on holding contests in domed stadiums or southern locations early on.

ISU will play Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa., in the Feb. 20 opener before traveling to Missouri State for a Feb. 27 encounter.

The first Redbird home game will be March 6 against Western Illinois.

“It’s exciting to have a light at the end of the tunnel,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “There have been so many unknowns for all of us the last past several months, but having a direction set forth by the NCAA and the MVFC gives our players and staff a goal to look forward to.

"We are excited to have this schedule set for what should be a very exciting and interesting spring for all of us in the FCS.”