Illinois State spring senior athletes not sure how many would return if granted another year of eligibility

Plumb, a two-time MVC indoor 800-meter champion and outdoor 800 winner last year, said she has gone "on some happy jogs to clear my mind" this past week while trying to process the new reality.

Wiebel and the softball team had just completed their spring trip, going 12-11 in the nonconference portion of their schedule. They were getting ready for the league opener at Southern Illinois last weekend when the bad news arrived.

"It definitely has been tough. Usually your last game you know. It was definitely unexpected and disappointing," said Wiebel, an all-MVC second-team choice the last two years. "We had a great preseason and everyone was performing well individually and as a team. To see it end that way without any closure has been really difficult."

This was the first time in Wiebel's four seasons the Redbirds finished above .500 heading into the MVC schedule.

"That was exciting for us. We were going to build off that and hopefully make a run at the conference tournament," she said. "We had really high hopes, and it makes it that much worse."