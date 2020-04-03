Illinois State spring sports face decisions on future seasons following NCAA eligibility ruling

NORMAL — There are layered decisions to be made at Illinois State following the NCAA Division I council restoring a year of eligibility to spring sports athletes earlier this week.
ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons knows those decisions start with him.
“We have to make sure we understand all the nuances of it,” Lyons said. “Once we have all that information, we’ll sit down with our effected head coaches and determine what direction we’re going to go. The student-athletes then can make decisions on what their best interests are.”
The NCAA shut down all spring sports in March out of concerns over the coronavirus. Because those athletes were allowed to play so little of their seasons, the NCAA restored a year of eligibility for seniors as well as all other athletes.
In other words, a senior in 2020 is still a senior in 2021 and on down the line of classes. ISU teams that hold their primary seasons in the spring are baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis.
The Division I council approved allowing additional scholarships to accommodate incoming freshmen for the 2020-21 school year as well as seniors who opt to return. Scholarships of those seniors are not required by the NCAA to be funded at the same level.
But, will schools such as ISU have the funding to allow more athletes on scholarship?
“That’s part of the budget process,” said Lyons. “We need to determine who is coming back and do the projection on what that could cost. We will put that in the bigger picture of the budget we’re trying to get built in the next month.”
Lyons realizes his spring coaches want to know what financial guidelines they will be operating under as soon as possible.
“We will probably have to make the decision on spring sports before we have the full picture so decisions can be made by coaches for recruiting,” Lyons said. “We will have to give them an idea pretty quickly what level we can fund that at.”
Roster sizes were also increased for baseball and softball. Other spring sports do not have roster limits.
“First and foremost, it does a lot for the student-athletes themselves,” ISU baseball coach Steve Holm said of the NCAA ruling. “I think they did the right thing to let these guys come back. It gives them a chance to have their senior year. There are other ramifications of what this does to your roster.”
Holm currently has eight freshmen on his roster. They will still be classified as freshmen next season when the new recruiting class joins the fray.
“Everyone’s roster is going to be really loaded with numbers on the freshman side,” said Holm. “Some of that stuff will have to play itself out. Basically we’ll have the same team we should have had and a bonus class of returning seniors. That’s how I’m operating it.”
Holm could have a seventh-year senior next season if outfielder Ryan Hutchinson decides to play in 2021. Hutchinson was granted a sixth year by the NCAA after his 2019 was curtailed by injury.
“It sounds like he will be given that opportunity,” Holm said. “He’s set to graduate with his first Master’s (degree). We will still have to work out how he can remain eligible school wise.”
ISU softball coach Melinda Fischer is enthusiastically in favor of seniors getting another year, but was under the initial assumption that ruling would not apply to other athletes.
“My first, feel-good response was absolutely. I think it’s the right thing to do,” Fischer said. “With all student-athletes instead of just seniors, it got more involved. It becomes a very complicated issue.
"It probably is the fairest thing to do, but it’s going to be very difficult to manage everything moving forward past this year. What I’m not sure I really understand is all the implications of it.”
Fischer said the issues of her current seniors include deciding whether or not to pursue an extended degree and beginning a student teaching program where they would not have time to play softball.
“Alyssa (Wiebel) got into PA (physician’s assistant) school in Florida,” said Fischer. “That’s something difficult to get into. Could she waiver her admission a year?”
The ISU softball coach professed she would enjoy having fifth-year seniors on her roster.
“Their maturity and leadership is extremely valuable to a team,” Fischer said. “By their fifth year, they know how their bodies work better. They’re smarter with how they approach not only their athletics but their academics.”
ISU director of track and field and cross country Jeff Bovee also agrees with the NCAA’s decision.
“Considering the circumstances, I think it brings only positive opportunities,” Bovee said. “It gives these student-athletes another choice if they want to use that eligibility and find a way to do it. The challenge will be individual and situational.”
Bovee said a couple of his athletes who were planning on 2020 being their final college season "have full-time jobs waiting for them. One in particular is seeing if she can get a year’s extension to that employment. That will depend on what ISU is able to do financially to help these seniors come back. There are still a lot of questions that way.”
According to Bovee “at least 75 percent (of his male seniors) are leaning toward returning. The women’s class I would say is in the 50 to 70 percent range. That’s before financial considerations. I would love to have our seniors back. They have helped us win conference championships.”
Bovee typically wraps up his recruiting class through the spring as the track and field season unfolds.
"We will have more time to sort through it and have more time to plan. But the tough part is not having that forecast," he said. "If we would have known a year ago, it would have helped tremendously. But none of us have that luxury in any part of our lives."
Available funds for Division I schools also have been slashed by the NCAA’s distribution from the men’s basketball tournament dropping from $600 million to $225 million.
“That’s going to be a big factor,” Lyons said. “We’re still working with the (Missouri) Valley to get a real good handle on what that is. Some pieces of the distribution come directly, but bigger chunks related to basketball run through the Valley. ”
Lyons said the pandemic has forced his department to make frequent adjustments.
“You can make plans and go forward until they’re not the plans anymore. That could be tomorrow,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast decisions are made then impacted by something happening shortly after. This is an experience that is really remarkable to go through.”
