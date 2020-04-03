Illinois State spring sports face decisions on future seasons following NCAA eligibility ruling

According to Bovee “at least 75 percent (of his male seniors) are leaning toward returning. The women’s class I would say is in the 50 to 70 percent range. That’s before financial considerations. I would love to have our seniors back. They have helped us win conference championships.”

Bovee typically wraps up his recruiting class through the spring as the track and field season unfolds.

"We will have more time to sort through it and have more time to plan. But the tough part is not having that forecast," he said. "If we would have known a year ago, it would have helped tremendously. But none of us have that luxury in any part of our lives."

Available funds for Division I schools also have been slashed by the NCAA’s distribution from the men’s basketball tournament dropping from $600 million to $225 million.

“That’s going to be a big factor,” Lyons said. “We’re still working with the (Missouri) Valley to get a real good handle on what that is. Some pieces of the distribution come directly, but bigger chunks related to basketball run through the Valley. ”

Lyons said the pandemic has forced his department to make frequent adjustments.