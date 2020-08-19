Illinois State suspends activity in five sports after 31 positives in recent testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State athletics has suspended activities in five sports after the latest round of COVID-19 testing yielded 31 positives.

Redbird football, soccer, volleyball and men's and women's basketball teams have stopped any organized workouts.

Through August 13, ISU's testing had produced nine positives in 955 tests for a positivity rate of less than 1 percent. This week's results revealed 31 positives in 264 tests for a positivity rate of 11.7 percent.

That puts the totals since testing began in July at 40 positives in 1,219 tests (3.3 percent).

"The vast majority of those positives were concentrated in those five sports," director of athletics Larry Lyons said. "We have seen some community spread there. I think it's innocent. Some athletes have gotten in small groups not knowing somebody might be positive. We will reassess at the end of this week."

Lyons reported no hospitalizations among the 31 most recent positive cases. All athletes are in isolation per campus guidelines and experiencing either minor or no symptoms.