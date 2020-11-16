Illinois State switches Big Ten locales, to open basketball season Nov. 25 at Ohio State

Originally, Muller said ISU was supposed to play five games at Nebraska before it was cut to four. Last week, it was announced an eight-team field that included ISU and presumably was three games.

Muller said there is no one to blame for ISU pulling out of the Golden Window Classic, which is being run by Elevate Hoops.

"They struggled to find different types of teams for the event," said Muller. "It got down we were going to play two or three games against quality opponents, but I felt like we would be able to get similar or what we wanted somewhere else when there was uncertainty.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The day I decided to say we're not coming anymore it was basically, 'if you find enough teams to play us we'll come, but if you don't I can't keep waiting for tomorrow.' Once that happened I began initial conversations with Ohio State, but wasn't very far along. There's a lot of people looking, and I knew we would find something."

Muller said ISU is still searching for two more nonconference games after the Ohio State event and before the Missouri Valley Conference season is scheduled to begin Dec. 30 at Evansville.