Illinois State switches Big Ten locales, to open basketball season Nov. 25 at Ohio State

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball season is still scheduled to start in a Big Ten Conference location.
It just won't be in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Illinois State head coach Dan Muller confirmed Monday morning the Redbirds will play Ohio State to open the season on Nov. 25 at Value City Arena in Columbus. That was first reported by buckeyextra.com.
ISU was set to play in the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln on Nov. 25-29. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported late last week the Redbirds had pulled out of that multi-team event.
"As of right now, and obviously things will change a lot this year with short notice, we're planning to play our first game against Ohio State on the 25th and planning to play two games there and coming back and proceeding from there," said Muller.
Muller anticipates the second game, against an opponent he didn't want to disclose until Ohio State officially announces the event, will be on Nov. 28.
Originally, Muller said ISU was supposed to play five games at Nebraska before it was cut to four. Last week, it was announced an eight-team field that included ISU and presumably was three games.
Muller said there is no one to blame for ISU pulling out of the Golden Window Classic, which is being run by Elevate Hoops.
"They struggled to find different types of teams for the event," said Muller. "It got down we were going to play two or three games against quality opponents, but I felt like we would be able to get similar or what we wanted somewhere else when there was uncertainty.
Support Local Journalism
"The day I decided to say we're not coming anymore it was basically, 'if you find enough teams to play us we'll come, but if you don't I can't keep waiting for tomorrow.' Once that happened I began initial conversations with Ohio State, but wasn't very far along. There's a lot of people looking, and I knew we would find something."
Muller said ISU is still searching for two more nonconference games after the Ohio State event and before the Missouri Valley Conference season is scheduled to begin Dec. 30 at Evansville.
ISU will travel to Ball State on Dec. 12 and entertain Chicago State at Redbird Arena on Dec. 15, according to Muller.
"We were waiting for this domino (the Ohio State event) to fall before we proceeded," said Muller. "Now this looks very solid, I think it (the schedule) will go pretty quickly."
The ISU coach said he is still waiting to hear from the MVC office if the league schedule might be moved up to include a game before Christmas.
What Muller does know is he wants the Redbird players to go home and spend time with their families sometime during Christmas.
"I am 100% planning to send the guys home for Christmas," he said. "There's a number of schools that unfortunately may not be allowed to whether it's their county or university policy of quarantine. Our university understands the importance of mental health with our guys, not being critical of anyone else.
"Mental health-wise and for religious purposes, specifically for me, it's critical to be able to send our players home around Christmas. I think they deserve that."
