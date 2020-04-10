Illinois State tailback Jeff Proctor ready for action as Redbirds move on without James Robinson

NORMAL — Jeff Proctor isn’t the only one in line, but he is at the front of it.
Needing to replace the skills of All-American tailback James Robinson, Illinois State turns to its returning stable of tailbacks. There, the Redbirds find Proctor with his hand raised, waiting to be called upon.
“I do,” said Proctor. “I’m ready to show what I can do.”
Proctor received 112 carries (less than a third of Robinson’s 364) and netted 476 rushing yards in 2019. A knee injury in the 11th game of the regular season caused Proctor to miss ISU’s final four contests.
“I didn’t have surgery,” Proctor said of a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee. “I feel great. I’ve been running and I’m squatting in the 400s now. I still get a little sore, but that’s just me getting it stronger.”
The powerfully built senior is 5-foot-8 and is up about 10 pounds to 195.
“Last year I came in with a shoulder injury and wasn’t able to bench (press) that much,” said Proctor. “I’ve been doing a lot of speed training along with lifting. My bench went up 70 pounds (to 325). I wanted to focus on getting my form back to what it was before the injury.”
ISU coach Brock Spack was impressed with Proctor’s progress in his return from the knee injury before coronavirus concerns closed the ISU campus and sent Redbird players back home.
“He’s considerably bigger. You can see it,” Spack said. “He’s not overweight. He’s considerably thicker. He looks like a guy who lived in the weight room. I’m curious to see how he handles it with the added weight if he can carry his speed over.”
Proctor is back at his Munster, Ind., home and training in the Chicago area with, among others, Chicago Bears tailback Tarik Cohen.
After rushing for 1,154 yards in 2018 at San Bernardino Valley College, Proctor transferred to ISU. He also caught five passes for 61 yards with the Redbirds last season.
“I feel like last year I showed a little bit. I want to show more,” he said. “I feel like I didn’t do as well last year. I feel like I still have a lot to prove to myself and everybody else.”
Proctor believes he learned valuable lessons from watching and playing with Robinson, who is likely to be selected in next week's NFL Draft.
“The thing I learned is patience behind the line,” said Proctor. “When I first got in and sometimes during the season, I was moving a little bit too fast. I would miss some stuff like whether to cut back.”
Proctor and the rest of the Redbird running backs are meeting regularly with position coach Khenon Hall via Zoom.
“It’s a little different not being in person and on the field, but we’re getting something out of it,” Proctor said. “We’re getting our work mentally. He (Hall) is giving us tests about knowing everything in the playbook. It’s like another class.”
Despite the loss of Robinson, Spack maintains he is “really comfortable at that position. When we lost Marshaun (Coprich), we felt like James would be a good player and he was.”
Battling Proctor for carries when the Redbirds are allowed to reconvene will be sophomore Kevin Brown, redshirt freshmen Pha’leak Brown, Cole Mueller and Nigel White and incoming freshman Rashad Lampkin.
“I definitely feel like I could handle the load of carries if I needed to,” said Proctor. “Definitely the young backs all got skill, and they’re back home working. I don’t have to tell them to work out. They’re doing that on their own. They have shown they are hungry and ready for the season.”
PHOTOS: The stars on Illinois State football's All-Decade Team
Tre Roberson, QB, and Marshaun Coprich, RB
Matt Brown, QB
James Robinson, RB
Jordan Neukirch, FB
James O'Shaughnessy, TE
Tyrone Walker, WR
Anthony Warrum, WR
Spencer Schnell, WR
Cody White, OL, and Cal McCarthy, OL
Jermaine Barton, OL
Mark Spelman, OL
Drew Himmelman, OL
Michael Liedtke, OL
Colton Underwood, DL
Dalton Keene, DL
Romeo McKnight, DL
Eric Brunner, DL
Nate Palmer, DL
Pat Meehan, LB
Alex Donnelly, LB
Mike Zimmer, LB
Josh Howe, LB
Mike Banks, DB
Dontae McCoy, DB
Davontae Harris, DB
Luther Kirk, DB
Devin Taylor, DB
Ben Ericksen, DB
JT Bohlken, punter
Sean Slattery, place-kicker
Josh Burch, kickoff returner
Anthony Warrum, punt returner
Chris Highland, long snapper
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!