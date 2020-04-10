Illinois State tailback Jeff Proctor ready for action as Redbirds move on without James Robinson

“Last year I came in with a shoulder injury and wasn’t able to bench (press) that much,” said Proctor. “I’ve been doing a lot of speed training along with lifting. My bench went up 70 pounds (to 325). I wanted to focus on getting my form back to what it was before the injury.”

ISU coach Brock Spack was impressed with Proctor’s progress in his return from the knee injury before coronavirus concerns closed the ISU campus and sent Redbird players back home.

“He’s considerably bigger. You can see it,” Spack said. “He’s not overweight. He’s considerably thicker. He looks like a guy who lived in the weight room. I’m curious to see how he handles it with the added weight if he can carry his speed over.”

Proctor is back at his Munster, Ind., home and training in the Chicago area with, among others, Chicago Bears tailback Tarik Cohen.

After rushing for 1,154 yards in 2018 at San Bernardino Valley College, Proctor transferred to ISU. He also caught five passes for 61 yards with the Redbirds last season.

“I feel like last year I showed a little bit. I want to show more,” he said. “I feel like I didn’t do as well last year. I feel like I still have a lot to prove to myself and everybody else.”