Illinois State takes big early lead, earns first victory by beating UMass Lowell

What a difference three days made for Illinois State's basketball team.

The Redbirds led virtually from start to finish Saturday against UMass Lowell. Josiah Strong scored 21 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as ISU hung on for an 82-72 victory over the River Hawks at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

ISU trailed 22-0 before suffering a 94-67 loss to Ohio State in the season opener Wednesday.

DJ Horne added 15 points while Antonio Reeves chipped in 13 for ISU. Sy Chatman scored nine points while Harouna Sissoko had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Obadiah Noel, an all-American East Conference preseason first-team selection, paced UMass Lowell with 35 points. The River Hawks opened their season by beating San Francisco on Wednesday.

UMass Lowell (1-1) scored the game's first basket, but that was the River Hawks' only lead. ISU took a 28-18 advantage on Chatman's three-point play with 8:41 left in the first half and stretched the margin to 42-22 on Chatman's dunk.

But ISU didn't score in the final 2:56 as UMass Lowell cut the gap to 42-30 at the break.