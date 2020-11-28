Illinois State takes big early lead, earns first victory by beating UMass Lowell

What a difference three days made for Illinois State's basketball team.
The Redbirds led virtually from start to finish Saturday against UMass Lowell. Josiah Strong scored 21 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as ISU hung on for an 82-72 victory over the River Hawks at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.
ISU trailed 22-0 before suffering a 94-67 loss to Ohio State in the season opener Wednesday.
DJ Horne added 15 points while Antonio Reeves chipped in 13 for ISU. Sy Chatman scored nine points while Harouna Sissoko had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Obadiah Noel, an all-American East Conference preseason first-team selection, paced UMass Lowell with 35 points. The River Hawks opened their season by beating San Francisco on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell (1-1) scored the game's first basket, but that was the River Hawks' only lead. ISU took a 28-18 advantage on Chatman's three-point play with 8:41 left in the first half and stretched the margin to 42-22 on Chatman's dunk.
But ISU didn't score in the final 2:56 as UMass Lowell cut the gap to 42-30 at the break.
The Redbirds scored the first seven points after intermission. Reeves sank a 3-pointer, Strong scored on a drive and Sissoko had a layup for a 49-30 lead.
Noel's 3-pointer and layup got the River Hawks within 54-48 with 13:11 left. ISU regrouped and built the lead back to 10 at 63-53 before Kalil Thomas' 3-pointer cut the Redbirds' lead to 67-63 with 4:31 left.
Horne answered with a 3-pointer for ISU, but Noel kept firing away. His 3-pointer with 2:22 to go drew UMass Lowell within 75-70 before ISU allowed only one basket the rest of the way.
ISU's next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Ball State. Muller said the Redbirds are trying to get at least one game this week.
