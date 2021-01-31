Illinois State throws scare into unbeaten Drake before falling in overtime

DES MOINES, Iowa — Antonio Reeves nearly helped Illinois State pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season.
Reeves scored 14 straight points late in regulation as the Redbirds overcame a nine-point deficit with six minutes left against unbeaten Drake to force overtime.
But Joseph Yesufu scored five points in the extra five minutes as Drake held on to beat ISU, 78-76, Sunday in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Knapp Center.
Reeves scored a career-high 27 points for the Redbirds (5-11, 2-8 MVC). DJ Horne added 14 points as the Redbirds shot 44.1% from the field while committing 18 turnovers.
Junior center Darnell Brodie went 10 of 10 from the field for 20 points to go with 10 rebounds before fouling out for Drake (16-0, 7-0) while Tremell Murphy added 13 points. The Bulldogs hit 43.4% from the field, outscoring ISU 52-26 the paint.
Drake took a 65-56 lead before Reeves caught fire. He made five baskets, including a 3-pointer, and three free throws as ISU cut the lead to 71-70.
ISU's Dusan Mahorcic was fouled with five seconds left. He made the first of the one-and-one to tie the game, but missed the second. Roman Penn missed a running jumper in the closing seconds as both teams prepared for their first overtime of the season.
The Redbirds, who led most of the first half before trailing by six at the intermission, scored the first eight points of the second half. Horne's 15-foot jumper gave the Redbirds a 40-38 lead.
But the Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers by D.J. Wilkins, to take control. Reeves' 3-pointer ended the surge and got ISU within 55-43 with 13:13 left.
That started a 10-0 run by the Redbirds, capped by Horne's jumper, to cut Drake's lead to 55-50.
A pair of 3-pointers by Abdou Ndiaye got ISU within 59-56 with 9:19 left. Drake scored the next six points before Reeves took over.
The Redbirds scored the game's first eight points and led 16-5 after Horne's 3-pointer. Drake finally took its first lead at 22-21 on Brodie's basket with 6:35 left in the first half.
Another basket by the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Brodie upped the Bulldogs' lead to 32-25. Howard Fleming's 3-pointer and Emon Washington's driving layup got ISU within 32-30 before Drake settled for a 38-32 halftime lead.
Washington, a 6-foot-6 freshman, made his first start as Josiah Strong didn't dress because of a foot injury.
ISU and Drake square off again at 6 p.m. Monday at Knapp Center.
This story will be updated.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
