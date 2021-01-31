Illinois State throws scare into unbeaten Drake before falling in overtime

The Redbirds, who led most of the first half before trailing by six at the intermission, scored the first eight points of the second half. Horne's 15-foot jumper gave the Redbirds a 40-38 lead.

But the Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers by D.J. Wilkins, to take control. Reeves' 3-pointer ended the surge and got ISU within 55-43 with 13:13 left.

That started a 10-0 run by the Redbirds, capped by Horne's jumper, to cut Drake's lead to 55-50.

A pair of 3-pointers by Abdou Ndiaye got ISU within 59-56 with 9:19 left. Drake scored the next six points before Reeves took over.

The Redbirds scored the game's first eight points and led 16-5 after Horne's 3-pointer. Drake finally took its first lead at 22-21 on Brodie's basket with 6:35 left in the first half.

Another basket by the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Brodie upped the Bulldogs' lead to 32-25. Howard Fleming's 3-pointer and Emon Washington's driving layup got ISU within 32-30 before Drake settled for a 38-32 halftime lead.

Washington, a 6-foot-6 freshman, made his first start as Josiah Strong didn't dress because of a foot injury.

ISU and Drake square off again at 6 p.m. Monday at Knapp Center.

This story will be updated.

