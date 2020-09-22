Illinois State to meet Evansville in MVC basketball opener on Dec. 30

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team will travel to face Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Dec. 30, it was announced Tuesday.

ISU's league home opener at Redbird Arena will be against Southern Illlinois on Jan 3.

The 18-game MVC schedule was released by each school. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not sure if fans will be allowed to attend any games this season.

ISU will conclude its regular season at home on Feb. 27 against Drake. The Redbirds will be playing their finale at home for the first time since 2005. The Illinois High School Association's girls state basketball tournaments at Redbird Arena will be held on one weekend instead of two (if it is played because of COVID-19), freeing up Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds and Interstate 74 rival Bradley will square off Jan. 16 in Peoria and Jan. 31 at Redbird Arena.

Other home games are: Jan. 9, Indiana State; Jan. 20, Valparaiso; Jan. 27, Evansville; Feb. 10, Missouri State; Feb. 16, Loyola; and Feb. 20, Northern Iowa.