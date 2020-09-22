Illinois State to meet Evansville in MVC basketball opener on Dec. 30

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team will travel to face Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Dec. 30, it was announced Tuesday.
ISU's league home opener at Redbird Arena will be against Southern Illlinois on Jan 3.
The 18-game MVC schedule was released by each school. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not sure if fans will be allowed to attend any games this season.
ISU will conclude its regular season at home on Feb. 27 against Drake. The Redbirds will be playing their finale at home for the first time since 2005. The Illinois High School Association's girls state basketball tournaments at Redbird Arena will be held on one weekend instead of two (if it is played because of COVID-19), freeing up Redbird Arena.
The Redbirds and Interstate 74 rival Bradley will square off Jan. 16 in Peoria and Jan. 31 at Redbird Arena.
Other home games are: Jan. 9, Indiana State; Jan. 20, Valparaiso; Jan. 27, Evansville; Feb. 10, Missouri State; Feb. 16, Loyola; and Feb. 20, Northern Iowa.
ISU's other road games are Jan. 6, UNI; Jan. 13, Loyola; Jan. 23, Missouri State; Feb. 3, Drake; Feb. 6, Valparaiso; Feb. 13, Southern Illinois; and Feb. 23, Indiana State.
ISU beat Northern Iowa, 76-70, to open MVC action last year. While UNI went on to win the regular-season title, the Redbirds finished in ninth place at 5-13 and went 10-21 overall.
The Redbirds haven't announced their nonconference schedule. The NCAA set a Nov. 25 season opening date last week.
