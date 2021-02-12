Illinois State University softball gets one hit in loss to Clemson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sophomore Dayna Kennedy had Illinois State's only hit as Clemson rolled to an 11-0 victory over the Redbirds in a five-inning softball game Friday.

Kennedy's single ruined Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle's no-hit bid in her first career appearance as ISU fell to 1-1. Clemson was playing its season opener.

ISU committed three errors behind Mack Leonard (0-1), who gave up six hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings. Leonard matched her career high with four strikeouts.

The Redbirds' second game of the day against North Florida was canceled because of rain.

