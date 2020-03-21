Illinois State University spring senior athletes not sure how many would return if granted another year of eligibility

"That was exciting for us. We were going to build off that and hopefully make a run at the conference tournament," she said. "We had really high hopes, and it makes it that much worse."

Lyons believes it makes sense for spring sport athletes, especially seniors, to get another year of eligibility if they want, although how the financial component of increased scholarships works needs to be factored into the decisions.

He doesn't see winter sport student-athletes having as good a case for an extra year of eligibility.

"They finished their season. Some didn't get to finish the (conference) championship and that's awful. Everyone feels bad for them," he said. "There's a lot of high school kids who didn't get to finish a season. They're not going to get another year back."

Lyons had a meeting with ISU coaches and athletic department staff Monday in Redbird Arena after everyone had returned from spring break. Seats were marked to comply with accepted social distance guidelines.

Most of the ISU coaches and staff have been working at home this past week. Lyons plans on having a video conference with the coaches early next week to keep them up to speed on what is happening.