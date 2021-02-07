Illinois State volleyball mounts rally to get past Indiana State

The Illinois State volleyball team needed a comeback and got it Sunday.

The Redbirds defeated Indiana State, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9 in Missouri Valley Conference action at Terre Haute, Ind.

“What I was most proud of was the resiliency we showed when the game got tight," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "We never lost ourselves, we made adjustments, tweaked our game and that really allowed us to exploit differently.”

Kaylee Martin powered home 22 kills and added a team-high 21 digs for ISU, which improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Valley play.

Sarah Kushner and Kaitlyn Prondzinski chipped in 12 kills apiece, and Nora Janke was credited with 46 assists.

ISU soccer falls: Ashley Santos scored both Redbird goals in a 3-2 loss to Marquette at Milwaukee, Wis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.