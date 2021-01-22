Illinois State volleyball topples No. 20 Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— After falling in straight sets to 20th-ranked Marquette on Friday, the Illinois State volleyball team worked longer and better Saturday.

The Redbirds evened their season record at 1-1 by outlasting the Golden Eagles, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 16-14, at Al McGuire Center.

“We knew we had to make adjustments and engage more point scorers, including our middles and right sides, and they came through on that plan," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "We didn’t need them to carry the burden, but we needed them to score in the right situation and they did.

"Both Kaylee (Martin) and Sarah (Kushner) are playing six rotations for us, defending the whole backcourt, making stops at the net and are involved in every play. We’re really proud of the competitive fire they’ve been bringing to this team.”

Martin drove home 22 kills and helped ISU outhit Marquette, .218-.122.

The Redbirds sprinted to an 18-7 lead in set one before closing it out. The Golden Eagles took a 5-1 edge and led the entire second set.

ISU scored set three's first five points. Marquette rallied within 15-14 before the Redbirds regained control.