Illinois State volleyball topples No. 20 Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— After falling in straight sets to 20th-ranked Marquette on Friday, the Illinois State volleyball team worked longer and better Saturday.
The Redbirds evened their season record at 1-1 by outlasting the Golden Eagles, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 16-14, at Al McGuire Center.
“We knew we had to make adjustments and engage more point scorers, including our middles and right sides, and they came through on that plan," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "We didn’t need them to carry the burden, but we needed them to score in the right situation and they did.
"Both Kaylee (Martin) and Sarah (Kushner) are playing six rotations for us, defending the whole backcourt, making stops at the net and are involved in every play. We’re really proud of the competitive fire they’ve been bringing to this team.”
Martin drove home 22 kills and helped ISU outhit Marquette, .218-.122.
The Redbirds sprinted to an 18-7 lead in set one before closing it out. The Golden Eagles took a 5-1 edge and led the entire second set.
ISU scored set three's first five points. Marquette rallied within 15-14 before the Redbirds regained control.
The tight final set saw ISU score the last two points to prevent a repeat of a five-set loss to Marquette last season.
“Right around the 10th point when we lost the lead and then tied it up again, there were flashbacks to last season when Marquette came to our place, even though this team looks a lot different than last year’s," Johnson said. "Personally, I had to breathe through it, just like we tell the players to breathe through it. The team trusted their training and executed.”
Kushner contributed 10 kills, while Stef Jankiewicz had eight along with 47 assists. Kushner also had 29 digs with Kendal Meier adding 25.
Taylor Wolf topped Marquette with 11 kills.