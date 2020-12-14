 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State women add Thursday home game against Omaha
0 comments

Illinois State women add Thursday home game against Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team added a game to its nonconference schedule on Monday.

The Redbirds will face Omaha in a 2 p.m. contest on Thursday at Redbird Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Spectators are not allowed at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions.

ISU has a 2-0 record after lopsided victories over Western Illinois and Saint Xavier.

Omaha is 1-3 with its most recent contest a 66-59 loss to Kansas State last Saturday.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News