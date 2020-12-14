Illinois State women add Thursday home game against Omaha

Redshirt freshman guard Maya Wong brings the ball upcourt for Illinois State on Sunday in Macomb.
Illinois State point guard Paige Saylor looks for an opening against Western Illinois' Elizabeth Lutz on Sunday in Macomb.
NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team added a game to its nonconference schedule on Monday.
The Redbirds will face Omaha in a 2 p.m. contest on Thursday at Redbird Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Spectators are not allowed at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions.
ISU has a 2-0 record after lopsided victories over Western Illinois and Saint Xavier.
Omaha is 1-3 with its most recent contest a 66-59 loss to Kansas State last Saturday.
