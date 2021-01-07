Illinois State women finish strong to overcome Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — JuJu Redmond scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half and the Illinois State women's basketball team dominated the fourth quarter Thursday to take a 74-60 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Indiana State at Hulman Center.
The Redbirds expanded a five-point lead after three quarters with an 18-5 spurt to open the final period to improve to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the MVC.
The teams meet again Friday at 5 p.m.
Supporting Redmond was Mary Crompton with 14 points, Paige Saylor with a season-high 13 and Maya Wong with 10 off the bench.
The Redbirds shot a sizzling 68.4 percent from the field (26 of 38) and 56.3 percent from 3-point range (9 of 16) over the final three quarters.
“I love our balanced scoring. That is such a positive and that continues to be something that we hang our hats on at any given time," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought JuJu started really slow. She picked it up in the second half. Mary hit some big threes.”
The Sycamores opened the second half with seven quick points to assume a 30-27 lead.
With Redmond netting 10 third-quarter points and Wong hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute, ISU held a 53-48 margin entering the final quarter.
The Redbirds started painfully slow, trailing 9-6 after one quarter after connecting on a mere 2 of 14 shots and missing all six from 3-point range.
“I am never going to complain about a road, conference win. But we have got to shore up our turnovers (19) and our free throw shooting (9 of 18)," Gillespie said. "I just thought we started a little sluggish. We did find our legs. We got into a little bit of a rhythm, but we just to have to value possessions and we have to make free throws.”
ISU heated up in the second period. Three 3-pointers from Crompton and three driving buckets by Saylor helped the Redbirds take a 27-23 edge into halftime.
ISU edged the Sycamores, 33-31, in rebounding led by five each from Terrion Moore and Wong.
Sommer Pitzer nailed Indiana State's only four 3-pointers of the game in as many attempts and finished with 16 points. Jamyra McChristine paced the Sycamores with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Indiana State starter Caitlin Anderson turned an ankle while hitting her first shot with 8:01 left in the first quarter and did not return.
The Sycamores would lose two more guards.
DelJanae Williams, who replaced Anderson, also departed with an ankle injury. Marie Hunter was ejected after throwing a fourth-quarter punch.
