Illinois State women finish strong to overcome Indiana State

The Sycamores opened the second half with seven quick points to assume a 30-27 lead.

With Redmond netting 10 third-quarter points and Wong hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute, ISU held a 53-48 margin entering the final quarter.

The Redbirds started painfully slow, trailing 9-6 after one quarter after connecting on a mere 2 of 14 shots and missing all six from 3-point range.

“I am never going to complain about a road, conference win. But we have got to shore up our turnovers (19) and our free throw shooting (9 of 18)," Gillespie said. "I just thought we started a little sluggish. We did find our legs. We got into a little bit of a rhythm, but we just to have to value possessions and we have to make free throws.”

ISU heated up in the second period. Three 3-pointers from Crompton and three driving buckets by Saylor helped the Redbirds take a 27-23 edge into halftime.

ISU edged the Sycamores, 33-31, in rebounding led by five each from Terrion Moore and Wong.

Sommer Pitzer nailed Indiana State's only four 3-pointers of the game in as many attempts and finished with 16 points. Jamyra McChristine paced the Sycamores with 19 points and seven rebounds.