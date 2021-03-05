Illinois State women rally to top Loyola for fourth straight victory

CHICAGO — Illinois State rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to capture a 64-61 women’s basketball victory over Loyola on Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action at Gentile Arena.
“We’ve got to give Loyola a ton of credit. They played outstanding and shot the ball really, really well,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I think our adjustment at half when we went to a zone, it’s something we’ve had ready for back-to-back games and we weren’t sure when we were going to use it. We needed it today because they sure forced our hand.”
ISU’s fourth straight victory improved the Redbirds’ records to 14-6 overall and 11-6 in the MVC.
ISU held a 19-14 lead late in the first quarter after a Maya Wong 3-pointer. But Loyola (10-11, 8-9) surged to a 35-25 second-quarter advantage on a Janae Gonzales 3-pointer.
Paige Saylor scored six straight points over the final 1:30 of the second quarter to shave the Redbird deficit to 35-31 entering halftime.
ISU moved into a 41-35 lead on a DeAnna Wilson bucket at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter. The Ramblers clawed back to assume a 52-47 edge entering the final period.
The Redbirds regained the lead at 55-54 on a Wilson basket and held a 63-58 advantage when Wilson scored again with 49 seconds to play.
A Gonzales 3-pointer with 27 seconds left brought Loyola within 63-61. One Terrion Moore free throw provided the final score before a Loyola 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining was off the mark.
Wilson’s 14 points matched a career high and led ISU. Wong added 13 points and Moore contributed 11 points and seven steals.
“I thought it was a really well-balanced attack. Maya Wong played really well for us and provided a great spark from the bench.” Gillespie said. “We traditionally haven’t played well here, but we finally got the monkey off our back and it’s a really great feeling.”
ISU was outrebounded, 34-19. Both teams shots 51% from the field.
Loyola attempted just two free throws and hit both. The Redbirds were 6 of 11 at the foul line.
Ellie Rice paced the Ramblers with 13 points, Allison Day chipped in 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and Gonzales had 12 points.
ISU and Loyola conclude the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gentile Arena.