Illinois State women rally to top Loyola for fourth straight victory

CHICAGO — Illinois State rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to capture a 64-61 women’s basketball victory over Loyola on Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action at Gentile Arena.

“We’ve got to give Loyola a ton of credit. They played outstanding and shot the ball really, really well,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I think our adjustment at half when we went to a zone, it’s something we’ve had ready for back-to-back games and we weren’t sure when we were going to use it. We needed it today because they sure forced our hand.”

ISU’s fourth straight victory improved the Redbirds’ records to 14-6 overall and 11-6 in the MVC.

ISU held a 19-14 lead late in the first quarter after a Maya Wong 3-pointer. But Loyola (10-11, 8-9) surged to a 35-25 second-quarter advantage on a Janae Gonzales 3-pointer.

Paige Saylor scored six straight points over the final 1:30 of the second quarter to shave the Redbird deficit to 35-31 entering halftime.

ISU moved into a 41-35 lead on a DeAnna Wilson bucket at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter. The Ramblers clawed back to assume a 52-47 edge entering the final period.