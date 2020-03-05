Illinois State women's basketball handles stubborn Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Leading by just one point, the Illinois State women's basketball team assumed command late in the third quarter and pulled away for a 68-51 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Evansville on Thursday at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
"They played us really well, and we knew coming in that this wouldn't be a repeat of last time," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of an 81-58 thumping of the Purple Aces in early January. "They've been playing teams like this the last couple of weeks, and you've got to give them credit."
The Redbirds hiked their record to 18-10 overall and 10-7 in the Valley to lock up the No. 4 seed for next week's MVC Tournament in Moline.
The Redbirds held a slim 43-42 lead before finishing the third quarter with an 8-2 surge capped by a Mary Crompton 3-pointer off a Paige Saylor assist with eight seconds left.
Lexi Wallen scored the first four points of the final quarter to stretch the ISU margin to 55-44.
JuJu Redmond finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Wallen registered 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kayel Newland had all 10 of her points in the first half.
"JuJu played really well down the stretch," Gillespie said. "Kayel was outstanding in the first half, and I'm so excited for her. She's had touch luck this season with nagging injuries, and it's great to see her have a game like that."
The Redbirds were dominant on the boards, outrebounding Evansville, 47-28, as TeTe Maggett grabbed 10 to go with her eight points.
Abby Feit, a freshman from Normal Community High School, paced the Aces (3-25, 0-17) with 16 points and seven rebounds. A'Niah Griffin chipped in 15 points.
Evansville had taken a 29-28 second-quarter lead on six straight points from Griffin. The teams went into halftime tied at 33-all.