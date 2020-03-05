Illinois State women's basketball handles stubborn Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Leading by just one point, the Illinois State women's basketball team assumed command late in the third quarter and pulled away for a 68-51 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Evansville on Thursday at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

"They played us really well, and we knew coming in that this wouldn't be a repeat of last time," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of an 81-58 thumping of the Purple Aces in early January. "They've been playing teams like this the last couple of weeks, and you've got to give them credit."

The Redbirds hiked their record to 18-10 overall and 10-7 in the Valley to lock up the No. 4 seed for next week's MVC Tournament in Moline.

The Redbirds held a slim 43-42 lead before finishing the third quarter with an 8-2 surge capped by a Mary Crompton 3-pointer off a Paige Saylor assist with eight seconds left.

