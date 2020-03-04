Illinois State women's basketball travels to Evansville in quest for No. 4 Valley tourney seed

While Missouri State, Drake and Bradley have secured the top three spots in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball standings, Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie has her eye on the ceiling for her Redbirds.

“We want the fourth spot,” Gillespie said. “That’s what we’re playing for this weekend.”

The Redbirds are in prime position to secure the fourth seed for next week’s MVC Tournament in Moline.

ISU is alone in fourth place at 9-7 but is being pursued by Northern Iowa (9-8), Valparaiso (8-8) and Southern Illinois (7-9) entering games at Evansville on Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Evansville is 3-24 and 0-16 in the MVC. The Purple Aces are locked into the No. 10 seed. Indiana State (5-23, 3-13) will be the No. 9 seed.

An ISU win over Evansville and a Valparaiso loss at first-place Missouri State would clinch the fourth seed for the Redbirds.