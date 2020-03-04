Illinois State women's basketball travels to Evansville in quest for No. 4 Valley tourney seed

While Missouri State, Drake and Bradley have secured the top three spots in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball standings, Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie has her eye on the ceiling for her Redbirds.
“We want the fourth spot,” Gillespie said. “That’s what we’re playing for this weekend.”
The Redbirds are in prime position to secure the fourth seed for next week’s MVC Tournament in Moline.
ISU is alone in fourth place at 9-7 but is being pursued by Northern Iowa (9-8), Valparaiso (8-8) and Southern Illinois (7-9) entering games at Evansville on Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Evansville is 3-24 and 0-16 in the MVC. The Purple Aces are locked into the No. 10 seed. Indiana State (5-23, 3-13) will be the No. 9 seed.
An ISU win over Evansville and a Valparaiso loss at first-place Missouri State would clinch the fourth seed for the Redbirds.
“I told our team maybe on paper this would be the best way to end the season with the two teams in ninth and 10th place,” said Gillespie. “As a coach, it’s equally as scary. We are playing for seeding, and they are pretty much locked in.”
A bright spot in the dismal Evansville season has been freshman Abby Feit, a Normal Community High School graduate. The 6-foot-1 Feit leads all Valley freshmen in scoring and rebounding and ranks eighth overall at 13.8 points and second at 8.6 rebounds.
“She’s outstanding. She has that scorer’s mentality,” Gillespie said. “She can shoot the three, she can put the ball on the floor and she can post you up. She can basically do it all. It will be defense by committee. She will be the main focus.”
ISU (17-10 overall) throttled Evansville, 81-58, on Jan. 5 at Redbird Arena. The Aces have dropped 17 straight games.
“We’re definitely going into this weekend looking for two wins,” said Redbird forward Lexi Wallen, the No. 3 scorer in the MVC at 17.2 per game. “I think that will set us up for some good play in the tournament.”
Illinois State post players Lexi Wallen, Megan Talbot and Lexy Koudelka work on their perimeter jump shots Wednesday at Redbird Arena. pic.twitter.com/nknVj1PXtk— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 4, 2020
Gillespie believes a strong finish will put ISU in a favorable position for an NIT bid if the Redbirds do not win the Valley Tournament and the resulting automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure we enter next weekend playing really well,” Gillespie said. “If we take care of business this weekend, I’m not sure how you don’t include us in the NIT.”
